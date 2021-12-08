Donnie Simpson And Podville Media Launch The Donnie Simpson Show Podcast

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Donnie Simpson Show Podcast, created by legendary radio personality and Video Soul host Donnie Simpson and produced by premier podcast agency, Podville Media, launches today with the first three of 10 episodes that feature in-depth audio and video interviews with renowned musicians, comedians, and actors. The Radio Hall of Fame's namesake podcast marks the first time in his 52-year career where he will have ownership of his content. Season one is sponsored by AARP.

Each episode of The Donnie Simpson Show Podcast is an intimate conversation with a creative artist about their life, career, and aspirations. Whether Simpson chats with Smokey Robinson about his most profitable song or gets the dirt from D. L. Hughley about his experience on Dancing with the Stars, Simpson's warmth and enthusiasm disarms guests and gets them talking. Listeners will enjoy lighthearted and honest conversations with Tichina Arnold, the Sugarhill Gang, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Regina Belle, and others. The first three episodes will feature Smokey Robinson, D. L. Hughley, and Tichina Arnold. Future episodes will debut weekly.

After 53 years on terrestrial radio, Simpson said a podcast seemed like the next logical step. "This is an opportunity to lift up other promising and valuable voices. With the Donnie Simpson Podcast Network, I can discover and amplify our next generation of talent," Simpson said.

He continued: "My podcast, along with the recent revival of Video Soul, is the first time in my career that I will own the content I create. I've worked with outstanding partners throughout my years on the radio but not until now have I been the owner of my voice, my work. It's incredibly gratifying for me and I'm humbled to achieve this personal dream."

The Donnie Simpson Show Podcast is the first Podville Original, a new initiative at Podville Media that allows talent to create, develop, and monetize their content. Podville Media is a proud production partner of the Lincoln Project Podcast, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights' Podcast, Pod for the Cause, ESPN's Undefeated digital productions, and numerous other top-shelf shows. Podville Media will be introducing additional Podville Originals throughout 2022.

"Donnie Simpson was the perfect personality for our first Podville Original, and we're thrilled to help him realize his dream of owning his content," said Oscar Zeballos, Co-Founder and CEO of Podville Media. "As Donnie kicks off his network, we're excited to partner together with our launch of Podville Originals. We're looking forward to helping Donnie build the Donnie Simpson Podcast Network and we're eager to collaborate on future projects with other talented personalities, so they too can create and own their voices and ideas."

The Donnie Simpson Show Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Google Podcasts, and most podcast apps.

About Donnie Simpson:

Over the course of his 50-plus-year career, radio icon Donnie Simpson has entertained listeners from WJLB in Detroit to WKYS and WMMJ in Washington, D.C., and on television as the host of BET's Video Soul and TV-One'. Simpson began his radio career at age 15 at WJLB where he remained for eight years. In 1977, he relocated to Washington, D.C., and began working at WKYS. After 15 years at WKYS, Simpson joined WPGC-FM in 1993, where he stayed for the next 17 years. As the host of The Donnie Simpson Morning Show in Morning Drive for over 30 years, in 1988, Simpson was awarded Radio Personality of the Year and Program Director of the Year by Billboard Magazine.

Simpson's television career began in 1981 at WRC-TV as backup sportscaster for George Michael's Sports Machine. In 1983 he became the host of BET's primetime music video show, Video Soul. He remained with the show until 1997. After a 25 year hiatus, Simpson announced Video Soul's revival in September 2021.

In 2010, Simpson retired, only to return to radio and TV in 2015 as the afternoon drive host on WMMJ, Majic 102.3 in Washington, D.C., and nationally on TV-One with Donnie After Dark.

Simpson was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in August 2020, the R&B Music Hall of Fame in 2015, and the BET Walk of Fame in 2004.

About Podville Media:

Podville Media, the white glove podcast production collective behind the Lincoln Project Podcast, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights' Podcast, Pod for the Cause, ESPN's Undefeated digital productions, and numerous other top-shelf podcasts, was created in 2017 by co-founder and President Charlie Birney and 20-year audio veteran, co-founder and CEO Oscar Zeballos. Podville Media's experienced team of creatives, strategists, producers, engineers, and marketers has created and produced hundreds of podcast episodes in their studios and remotely with industry-leading technology, bespoke set design, and broadcast-grade remote solutions. Located in the heart of the nation's capital, Podville Media is the team for tailored podcast strategy, audio and video production, and promotion, and has been enlisted by publicly-traded companies, NGOs, PACs, international non-profits, and thought-leaders nationwide.

