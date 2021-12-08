HydraPak Celebrates Becoming Climate Neutral Certified

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on decades of performance-driven design and mindful business practices, HydraPak is proud to announce that they are Climate Neutral certified for their entire business, including Polar Bottle and Bottle Bright brands. An award-winning leader in performance hydration consumer products for the outdoor, cycling and running sectors, HydraPak is always working to serve their customers' needs while impacting the planet less. The certification places HydraPak at the forefront of their industry with transparency, accountability and partnership being critical to reach their shared vision of a climate positive future.

In celebration of becoming Climate Neutral Certified, HydraPak has produced a limited edition RECON "Renovo" (meaning "renew" in Latin) water bottle. For every RECON Renovo bottle sold, HydraPak will donate $6 to Climate Neutral, which equals an offset of one metric ton of carbon. The RECON Renovo is on sale now.

Partnering with non-profit organization Climate Neutral, HydraPak measured their carbon footprint, worked to reduce future emissions and offset their impact. They are happy to report HydraPak is 100% carbon neutral in the manufacturing and delivery of our products.

"We not only aim to provide the highest performing and longest lasting performance hydration solutions on the market, but to also reduce our environmental impact," says Jennifer Krupey, Director of Marketing and Ecommerce.

To maintain and improve their Climate Neutral Certification, HydraPak will identify and measure all of the carbon emissions from their business activities from start to finish, purchase carbon credits to completely offset their carbon footprint, and develop and implement plans to reduce and eliminate future emissions.

HydraPak encourages others to work toward becoming climate neutral, allowing for brand-level and product-level transparency for consumers. Climate Neutral reports that most brands can start by measuring and offsetting their carbon emissions for less than 0.4% of revenues. Committing to future reductions is a critical first step toward a net-zero world, and all companies should do it.

For more information, go to HydraPak.com and ClimateNeutral.org .

About HydraPak

Over the past two decades, HydraPak® has become the number one original equipment manufacturer of reservoirs and soft flasks in the world. The company was founded in Northern California with a mission to create flexible and durable hydration products for recreational, athletic and military use. It's owned brands, Polar Bottle® bicycle squeeze water bottles and Bottle Bright® all-natural cleaning tablets, are leaders in their categories. By offering a better way to hydrate, HydraPak has pioneered new product categories and become a trusted partner for hundreds of renowned global brand partners.

