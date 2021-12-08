Red Rock Real Estate Group Joins The Real Brokerage Inc.

Utah Based Group of 275+ Agents is Largest Group to Date Joining Brokerage

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSXV: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, today announced that Red Rock Real Estate Group has joined its growing network of agents.

Red Rock Real Estate Group, based in St. George, Utah, has been in business since 2011 and has grown to more than 275 agents across Utah. Last year, the brokerage generated $1.2 billion in closed volume, and was named the 122nd largest independent brokerage in the United States by Real Trends.

"We have had a number of big accomplishments over the past few weeks and welcoming the Red Rock team to our Real family is another step in growing our business to be the brokerage agents want to be a part of," said Real co-founder and CEO Tamir Poleg. "Red Rock Estate is the largest independent brokerage to have joined Real to date and comes amid strong growth and a series of key hires by Real."

Real recently announced that it has hired senior technology executives Katharine Mobley as Chief Marketing Officer and Raj Naik as Chief Operating Officer.

The Red Rock Real Estate Group team is led by managing broker and partner Allen Holland, along with his partners Adam Legg and Matt Curtis.

"We have always looked out for the best interests of our agents, and we truly believe joining Real gives our agents more opportunity to succeed," said Allen Holland. "Our Red Rock brand merging with Real was an opportunity we haven't seen with any of the large brokerages that we have researched. We were attracted to Real's tech-powered platform and a model that enables agents to earn stock in Real. We see this as such an amazing opportunity."

Real (www.joinreal.com) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 38 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Canada. Real is building the future, together with more than 3,600 agents and their clients. Real creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

