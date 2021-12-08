Rent Ready Marks its Fifth Market Launch with Expansion into Tampa

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rent Ready , a business-to-business services platform transforming how the multifamily industry turns apartments, has expanded into Tampa, adding to its four existing markets: Atlanta, Ga., Charlotte, N.C., Greenville, S.C., and Raleigh, N.C. The key to that transformation is its automated turn board , the company's new portal that automatically schedules all customers' services with the contractors/service providers required to prepare – or turn – an apartment for the next resident. Other platforms exist that solely digitize the calendar option, but this portal significantly improves on existing solutions by showing contractor availability, automatically scheduling work, and truly digitizing the traditional dry-erase board that apartment staff typically utilize to schedule and track the services.

"With close to 1,000 apartment communities, Tampa is certainly doing their fair share of turns, so we are looking forward to significantly lessening the time and frustration onsite staff typically expend," said Jonathan Kite, CEO, Rent Ready. "By serving as their single-source turn provider, we can reduce their turn-vendor relationships from as many as eight down to just one. We do so by maintaining a network of skilled contractors that perform high-quality work. Then our automated turn board technology does the real magic by automatically scheduling all the turn services, mapping out the units, vendors and timing in a digital format. The technology streamlines the process, providing an extremely simple experience to our customers while keeping us buttoned-up on the back-end to ensure we're continually delivering top-notch service."

Rent Ready replaces dozens of phone calls, emails, handwritten notes and laborious steps that a property manager, for example, would typically need to take to line up all the necessary pros for one turn. With just a few taps in the automated turn board, users can specify the turn services they need – with everything from painting and cleaning to carpets and maintenance – and select add-on services, like resurfacing – if needed. Then they set the ideal length of their turn. As the user indicates the service they need, they see in real-time if their primary service professional is available. If unavailable, they can make immediate decisions about utilizing a new professional or changing the requested date.

The automated turn board also allows users to monitor day-to-day services in real time -- when work is scheduled, begins and is completed. Lastly, staff have access to the board via their desktop app and can also offer a corresponding mobile app to maintenance and on-the-go staff.

Rent Ready is a services platform that uses technology to deliver an end-to-end make-ready service for apartment communities. Built to eliminate the frustration of typical apartment turns, Rent Ready utilizes an automated turn board to connect communities to skilled professionals. Rent Ready is transforming the apartment turn process across the nation. Additional information about Rent Ready can be found at www.rentready.com.

