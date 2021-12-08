Sempra Named Trendsetter In Political Disclosure And Accountability For Sixth Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) has been recognized as a Trendsetter in political disclosure practices and accountability in the 2021 CPA-Zicklin Index.

The CPA-Zicklin Index is released annually by the Center for Political Accountability (CPA) and the Zicklin Center for Business Ethics Research at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. The index measures political disclosure and accountability policies and practices for election-related spending by S&P 500 companies, including political spending policies and board oversight. Companies that score 90 points or higher on the index are considered Trendsetters.

"Strong corporate governance together with responsible stakeholder engagement is a key focus for us and also a critical component of our success," said Lisa Alexander, senior vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer for Sempra. "We're committed to transparency and are pleased to earn a top ranking among utilities as we advance the infrastructure needed to transition to a low-carbon energy system."

Highlights for Sempra's recognition this year include the following:

Sempra was recognized for the sixth consecutive year as a Trendsetter on the index and this year's ranking marked the eighth consecutive year that the company has been ranked in the first tier, representing businesses that scored 80 points or higher.

Sempra was named a Trendsetter with a score of 95.7 out of a possible 100 and was tied in first place with two other companies among the top-performing companies in the utility sector. Of the 493 companies studied this year, the average score on the index was 51.4.

"Our politics today are no longer 'business as usual;' investors, employees, and customers have come to expect political transparency and accountability from their companies," said CPA President Bruce Freed. "Sempra, again a Trendsetter in the 2021 Index, has been a leader in corporate political transparency and accountability with dozens of the world's most valuable companies following its lead in this area dating back to 2016."

Sempra was also recently named to Newsweek's "America's Most Responsible Companies" list for 2022, further demonstrating the company's commitment to environmental, social and governance practices. Sempra and its operating companies advance responsible stakeholder engagement through strong governance practices, policies and disclosures that also help promote transparency and accountability in political engagement. More information can be found in Sempra's annual corporate sustainability report.

About Sempra

Sempra's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra family of companies have more than 19,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to over 36 million consumers. With more than $66 billion in total assets at the end of 2020, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America serving some of the world's leading economies. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition by enabling the delivery of lower-carbon energy solutions in the markets it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture including safety, workforce development and training, and diversity and inclusion. Sempra is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2021 by Fortune Magazine. For additional information about Sempra, please visit Sempra's website at www.sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

Sempra logo (PRNewsfoto/Sempra Energy)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sempra