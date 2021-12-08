Winston & Strawn Adds Two Partners to Litigation Practice in Chicago

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm of Winston & Strawn LLP today announced the addition of Christopher M. Murphy and Terrence Dee as partners in the Chicago office and members of the Litigation Practice, focusing on class actions, antitrust, and other complex litigation.

Chris represents clients in class actions and other complex commercial litigation, including consumer fraud, product liability, RICO, ERISA, health care, and tax cases. Chris has argued numerous appeals of class actions in both state and federal appellate courts. He also regularly represents clients before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

"Consumer class actions continue to rise in volume, profile, and jurisdictional complexity, demanding proven experience and capacity of the highest caliber from trusted legal partners," said Chris. "Winston & Strawn is well-known as a litigation firm, and I am thrilled to be joining the team at such a critical juncture."

Terry focuses on product liability and product-related class actions and mass torts cases. He has served as lead counsel in joint defense groups in federal multidistrict litigation and multiparty litigation, crafting national strategy and coordinating the joint defense of those cases. Additionally, Terry provides pre-marketing advice to multinational clients developing products in the health, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries to assess and manage potential risk areas.

"Winston has a well-rounded and respected commercial law practice," said Terry. "Challenges related to product liability, particularly in the health care sector, are expected to be more aggressive and complex as courts continue to return to normal schedules post-pandemic. I look forward to meeting these challenges as part of the Winston litigation team."

"Both Chris and Terry bring valuable experience to the Chicago team," said Chicago Office Managing Partner Cardelle Spangler. "Complex commercial litigation, class actions, and antitrust are expected to increase in the new year, and we look forward to leveraging their skills to serve our clients' evolving needs."

"The impact of class actions and related litigation reaches far beyond the courtroom," said Tom Fitzgerald, chairman of Winston & Strawn. "Chris and Terry bring complementary skills in resolving highly sophisticated matters on behalf of our clients."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

