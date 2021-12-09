360PR+ Announces New Hires, Expanding Capabilities In Outdoor, Footwear, Apparel, Adult Beverage And Influencer Marketing

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capping off a strong year, 360PR+ has made a string of new hires, adding capacity and additional expertise in several sectors and service areas. Bethany Mousseau joins as Vice President, Nadine Gaynor joins as Account Director, Ryan Hathaway joins as Influencer Marketing Manager and Brianna Coleman joins as Senior Designer, among other new staff who have recently joined the agency.

Mousseau brings 20 years of experience for lifestyle brands and a passion for outdoor, active living. While at Momentum Media, she oversaw public relations, influencer marketing and affiliate programs for well-known, coveted brands, among them Teva, Stanley, Superfeet, ECCO, Mustang Survival and Sea to Summit. Mousseau also worked with New Balance and Powerbar while at Stanwood & Partners and began her career at Weber Shandwick.

Gaynor brings more than a decade of experience in beauty, wellness, and hospitality. She joins 360PR+ from RVD Communications, where she had the opportunity to work with prominent hospitality clients throughout the New York metropolitan area. Her previous experience includes working at ShopPR and Creative Media Marketing, with clients including John Paul Mitchell Systems, La Roche Posay, Dermalogica, Weleda, NuFACE, and SkinMedica. Gaynor is a hands-on media strategist who has led both C-suite thought-leadership communications and extensive product PR campaigns.

Ryan Hathaway joins 360PR+ from Influence Central, where he managed influencer programs for clients such as Reebok, Invisalign, Amazon and SONIC. At 360, he provides trends and best practices in influencer marketing to clients across the agency and directly manages influencer activations for clients such as Nintendo, illy, WellPet and Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery. Hathaway's experience is rooted in a combination of influencer marketing, social media, content creation and journalism.

Brianna Coleman joins 360PR+ as a Senior Designer in the Content Innovation & Integration practice. Brianna has a background in creative design and studio photography. Previously, Brianna served as an Art Director for Milk Street, helping to establish Milk Street as an influential multi-media cooking company.

Also joining 360PR+ recently are Lucy Kaneb, Account Executive, and Bella DiPietro, Account Coordinator.

"We're so pleased to be adding the significant expertise and different perspectives these new team members bring to their roles and our culture at 360," commented Victoria Renwick, Partner and Executive Vice President at the agency. "We continue to attract and retain the very best talent at 360 and are well-positioned to serve clients in new ways and in new sectors as we head into 2022 and beyond."

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2021, 360PR+ is an award-winning, creative, independent agency recognized for its bold, headline-making and business-driving campaigns for some of the most trusted global brands and forward-thinking marketplace challengers. 360PR+ clients include ACPS Automotive, America's Test Kitchen, Buitoni, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Gerber Childrenswear, Hasbro, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Netflix, Nintendo of America, illy caffé, Pete & Gerry's Organic Eggs, Drizly, Mass. Bay Brewing Co., Sagamore Spirit, The Rockport Company, Travelpro, Trek Bicycle, Virgin Airlines, Vrbo and WellPet among others. 360PR+ is a partner in PROI Worldwide, bringing clients expertise in 100+ cities globally. For more, visit www.360PR.plus.

