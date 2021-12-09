6th Annual California Alcohol Policy Alliance Summit - RECLAIMING OUR POWER

Why:

The fight for social justice is central to the work that CAPA does to reduce alcohol-related harm in our

communities. This year's summit is an invitation to continue together in the direction of reclaiming our

collective power to make systems change. With this summit, CAPA is launching a series of discussions that will continue

to move us further along in our journey. In 2022 CAPA will be hosting panels, discussions and presentations to further our

analysis and our capacity for partnership and advocacy. We hope you will join us as we identify intersectional partnerships

in public health, policy, and research to inform social justice in alcohol policy.