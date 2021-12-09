Over One-Third Of Americans Would Consider Quitting Their Jobs If The Workplace Was Not Cleaned Properly

Both Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Workers Put Cleaning at Top of Return-to-Work Priorities, New Survey Finds

Both Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Workers Put Cleaning at Top of Return-to-Work Priorities, New Survey Finds Over One-Third Of Americans Would Consider Quitting Their Jobs If The Workplace Was Not Cleaned Properly

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19 cases surging and the fear of contracting the next highly transmissible contagion widespread, American workers are placing a renewed emphasis on cleaning, according to a new survey by the Cleaning Coalition of America.

Cleaning Coalition of America

The survey finds that U.S. workers increasingly value enhanced cleaning of the workplace and feel safer seeing professional cleaners onsite – a sentiment shared by both vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans. An overwhelming 93.4 percent of vaccinated respondents and 82.2 percent of unvaccinated respondents cited workplace cleaning protocols as important as employees return to the office, with 77.2 percent of workers wanting the workplace cleaned daily.

"American workers experienced a turbulent year that has forever changed their expectations around workplace safety," said Josh Feinberg, Cleaning Coalition of America President. "As employees return to the workplace, it is more critical than ever that businesses rethink their cleaning best practices and adopt a more holistic view of safety that prioritizes worker well-being. Both current and prospective employees need to know that their employer will not sacrifice worker health for an improved bottom line."

Fielded in late October, the survey examined the perceptions of 1,800 U.S. workers – 1099 vaccinated and 501 unvaccinated – to understand expectations surrounding return-to-work as businesses look to reopen in the coming weeks and months.

Almost two years into the pandemic, nearly half of Americans – 43% – still have lingering concerns about returning to the workplace. In fact, 38.3% of respondents would consider changing their jobs if the workplace was not cleaned properly. However, a clean workplace is not the only concern, with respondents citing COVID-19 infection rates as a primary impediment to returning to in-person work.

"With employees worried about contracting COVID-19 or other illnesses, businesses are facing an uphill battle in attracting workers back to the workplace and must go the extra mile to build confidence," said Kenneth J. Collins, President of Collins Building Services, Inc. "While many businesses previously put an emphasis on cleaning for appearance, cleaning for health must be the new standard for any shared space."

Survey Findings As businesses reopen, Americans have lingering concerns about the safety of the workplace. · 43.0% of respondents believe that returning to the workplace could pose a risk to their health and safety · 38.3% of respondents would consider changing their jobs if the workplace was not cleaned frequently Americans are putting increased emphasis on the cleanliness of the workplace, a trend that will likely continue far beyond the pandemic. · 89.9% of respondents believe workplace cleaning protocols are very or somewhat important ­ · 77.2% of respondents believe the workplace should be cleaned at least once a day With the pandemic increasing worker anxiety, both vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans find comfort in knowing their office is being cleaned regularly. · 62.1% of respondents believe that seeing professional cleaners at the workplace would make them feel safer and more protected from contracting COVID-19 · 47.1% of respondents cite regular disinfecting of shared spaces as the most important step employers can take to make workers feel safe · 47.5% of respondents have asked their employer about their company's cleaning protocols Still, cleaning is not the only impediment to returning to the office. · 35.2% of respondents say COVID-19 infection rates are the greatest impediment to returning to the office · 17.4% of respondents say vaccination rates are the greatest impediment to returning to the office

To download a full version of the survey, click here.

About the Survey

The research findings are based on a survey programmed and fielded by Dynata. Conducted in the U.S. spanning October 26-28, 2021, the survey targeted working professionals over the age of 18. 1,600 respondents – who represent a Census-balanced sample across gender, age, region, race, education, and income – were asked about their return to the office expectations and the role of cleaning in the workplace. 1099 vaccinated and 501 unvaccinated respondents were surveyed – reflecting the CDC reported vaccination rate in U.S adults of 68.7% on October 24, 2021.

About Cleaning Coalition of America

The Cleaning Coalition of America was founded in 2020 by seven of the nation's largest facilities services companies. With more than one million professional cleaners employed and operations in every state, the Coalition advocates on behalf of professional cleaners nationwide to shape and advance crucial policies and measures that promote the safe and responsible return to business and the reopening of our economy. For more information, please visit CleaningCoalition.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cleaning Coalition of America