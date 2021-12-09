Covenant High Plains Surgery Center recognized as Top Ambulatory Surgery Center by Newsweek Lubbock-area surgery center ranked #1 in West Texas and among Top 5% of Newsweek's America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers

LUBBOCK, Texas, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek recently ranked Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) in the top five percent of America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers and number one in West Texas. Newsweek partnered with respected global research firm Statista to analyze over 4,600 ambulatory surgery centers out of more than 5,000 Medicare-accredited centers in the US.

This report took into consideration quality of care, performance data, and peer recommendations. Experts and survey participants also reviewed how well facilities were responding to the threat of COVID-19. All data was collected by Newsweek and Statista from July-September 2021.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Newsweek as one of the best surgery centers in America," stated CHPSC administrator Alfonso del Granado, MBA. "Our staff and physicians have been working hard to keep patients safe and satisfied during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we appreciate this acknowledgement of their efforts."

CHPSC became one of only a dozen surgery centers in the nation to achieve Center of Excellence designation in bariatric (weight loss) surgery this year, and the first in West Texas to perform robotic total knee replacement surgery using the state-of-the-art Stryker Mako® surgical robot.

About Covenant High Plains Surgery Center, LLC

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) operates two freestanding, independent multispecialty ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in Lubbock, Texas. Fully accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, CHPSC was created by the 2015 merger of Covenant SurgiCenter (est. 1986) and High Plains Surgery Center (est. 2006). With 14 operating and procedure rooms and more than a hundred physicians on staff, CHPSC offers the latest treatment options in bariatrics, dermatology, ENT, general surgery, GI, gynecology, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pain, plastic & reconstructive surgery, podiatry, and urology to patients from Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. For more information, visit www.CHPSurgery.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years. Newsweek provides the latest news, in-depth analysis and ideas about international issues, technology, business, culture and politics. In addition to its online and mobile presence, Newsweek publishes weekly English print editions in the United States, Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia as well as editions in Japanese, Korean, Polish, Serbian and Spanish. More information is available at www.newsweek.com.

About Statista

Statista publishes worldwide established industry rankings and company listings with high profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com. The leading data and business intelligence portal provides statistics, business relevant data and various market and consumer studies/surveys. More information is available at www.statista.com.

