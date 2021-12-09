BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , a leading provider of proactive, all-in-one digital security for consumers, today announced it has acquired Circle Media Labs , creators of the #1 parental control and screen time management solution for families. The addition of parental controls technologies and home device expertise from Circle will further Aura's ability to keep families safe online.

Digital Security Provider Aura Acquires Parental Controls Leader Circle Media Labs

"The internet can open up a world of experiences for children, but the internet can also be a scary place. The things a child does online could expose the whole family to risk of digital crime," said Hari Ravichandran, founder & CEO of Aura. "Parental controls are a top concern for parents and have therefore been a priority feature in Aura's product roadmap. With the addition of the technology and expertise at Circle, we will be able to accelerate the delivery of these important safety features to our customers."

Aura is a new type of security service that offers all-in-one protection for your online finances, personal information, and devices - with one simple subscription. Already trusted by millions, Aura alerts users to potential threats and helps resolve any issues. This is all backed by an experienced team of customer service professionals and a $1 million insurance policy as an added benefit for every customer to cover eligible losses from identity theft and fraud.

Looking forward, Aura will integrate Circle's leading parental controls technology into its all-in-one platform, providing families a simple, customizable approach to internet safety, screen time management and content controls. Key features Aura will focus on integrating into their app include:

Internet and website filtering: Ensure the family steers clear of unsafe, insecure websites—across every device.

Internet and screen time limits: Cap the amount of time kids can spend on screens and/or individual sites to help them focus or take a break when it's necessary.

Internet usage monitoring: Get a complete picture of the family's internet use across their many devices to help inform family policies.

Mobile device location tracking: Check on the whereabouts of your kids' Circle-enabled mobile devices wherever they go.

Aura will begin to integrate Circle's offerings into its existing digital security platform immediately with plans to introduce the new product capabilities in 2022.

"We're looking forward to welcoming Circle's complementary skill sets to Aura. Their engineering expertise will allow us to quickly and effectively integrate these two offerings," said Ravichandran.

This acquisition comes after Aura announced they raised $200 million in Series F funding at a $2.5B valuation, led by Madrone Capital Partners, in October 2021.

About Aura

Aura is a mission-driven technology company dedicated to creating a safer internet for everyone. We believe that people should be able to live with the peace of mind that their identity, online accounts and devices will remain safe, private and protected, no matter where they go. With an easy to use, integrated suite of services trusted by more than one million customers, Aura makes all-in-one digital security accessible to all. Visit www.aura.com.

About Circle Media Labs Inc.

Circle, with offices in Portland, Ore. and Cypress, Calif, is committed to its mission to make families' lives better, online and off. We envision a world where families find balance, set healthy limits, build good habits, and get the best out of their digital experiences.

