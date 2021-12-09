I-Mab to Hold Investor Call to Present In-depth Clinical Data of Lemzoparlimab in Combination with Rituximab in Non-Hodgkins's Lymphoma

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that it will hold a call with investors at 8:00 a.m. EST on December 14 to provide an in-depth analysis of the most recent clinical data from an ongoing clinical trial of lemzoparlimab in combination with rituximab in relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkins's lymphoma.

I-Mab Conference Call Information

Investors and analysts are invited to join the conference call at 8:00 a.m. EST on December 14 via Zoom:

Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/91421936788?pwd=Z0VUK1dDYmdQZWRYTVgxcVZ3eDdIQT09

Meeting ID: 914 2193 6788

Password: 249389

About CD47 and Lemzoparlimab

CD47 is a cell surface protein over-expressed in a wide variety of cancers and can act to protect tumors by delivering a "don't eat me" signal to otherwise tumor-engulfing macrophages. CD47 antibody blocks this signal and enables macrophages to attack tumor cells. However, development of CD47 antibody as a cancer therapy has been hampered by its hematologic side effects, such as severe anemia, caused by natural binding of CD47 antibody to red blood cells. Scientists at I-Mab have discovered a novel CD47 antibody, lemzoparlimab, that is designed to target tumor cells while exerting a minimal untoward effect on red blood cells.

Multiple clinical studies are ongoing in both the U.S. and China to explore indications in treating both hematologic maliglencies and solid tumors. Lemzoparlimab is being studied in patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), acute myelocytic leukemia (AML), and advanced solid tumors in combination with chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors in the U.S. and China. Combined clinical results from these studies will potentially support registrational trials later in China.

In September 2020, I-Mab and AbbVie entered into a global strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize lemzoparlimab. This includes the design and conduct of further clinical trials to evaluate lemzoparlimab in multiple cancers through global and China-specific trials. AbbVie has assumed sponsorship of the U.S. study as of April 2021.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biopharma company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 20 clinical and preclinical-stage drug candidates is driven by its internal discovery and global partnerships for in-licensing, based on the Company's Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market development strategies. The Company is progressing from a clinical-stage biotech company into a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility, and commercial capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Lishui and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn , Twitter , and WeChat .

