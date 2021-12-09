Inpixon To Acquire IntraNav; Will Expand RTLS Capabilities with Industrial IoT Platform for Industry 4.0 Smart Factories, Smart Warehouses and Digital Supply Chains

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire IntraNav GmbH (" INTRA NAV "), a leading industrial IoT (IIoT), real-time location system (RTLS), and sensor data services provider. INTRANAV's customers are generally large enterprises with billions in annual revenue and include Siemens Energy, TB International, Festo, and PERI, as well as international industry leaders in the fields of agricultural and construction machinery, aerospace, intralogistics and manufacturing.

INTRANAV provides advanced location-aware technologies to help organizations realize the benefits of Industry 4.0 including smart factories, smart warehouses, virtual manufacturing, paperless factories, virtual yard management, and digital supply chains.

INTRANAV is a Germany-based industrial automation company specializing in advanced location-aware technologies to help organizations realize the benefits of Industry 4.0 including smart factories, smart warehouses, virtual manufacturing, paperless factories, virtual yard management, and digital supply chains . INTRANAV's flagship offering is its enterprise-class, multi-technology, RTLS IoT platform, INTRA NAV.IO , which can consume, process, and present data from nearly any other device or system. INTRANAV's INTRA LYTICS data-analytics software and INTRA NAV.APP mobile and desktop apps complement the IoT platform. INTRANAV also offers a line of proprietary smart sensors including the tags for driverless transport systems, automated guided vehicles, smart pallets and more that can utilize UWB, RFID, GPS, Wi-Fi, and LTE cellular. Additional offerings with partners add NFC, BLE, and Wirepas Massive capabilities to the offering.

Siemens Energy's Key Expert of Manufacturing Processes and Senior Project Management Robert Diener, said, "We are using INTRANAV solutions for managing powder tracking in an additive manufacturing facility in Finspang, Sweden. The INTRANAV RTLS solution has helped us to greatly improve the transparency of our powder handling process on the shop floor."

Stephan Schraml, head of technology center and lead plant scaffolding Günzburg, with PERI Werk Günzburg GmbH, one of the world's largest manufacturers of formwork and scaffolding systems with 2020 revenues exceeding €11.5 billion, commented, "We are using INTRANAV solutions for indoor tracking of our transport racks for semi-finished goods and have found their solutions can help us to address supply chain issues in the production. We are now able to make predictions regarding the arrival time and quantity at the next workstation just in time. INTRANAV joining Inpixon sounds compelling, and I look forward to exploring the Inpixon location intelligence and app solutions for potential use for the corporate side of our business."

"This acquisition will put us at the heart of the fourth industrial revolution, commonly called Industry 4.0," noted Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "The manufacturing of goods and the processing of raw materials is in the midst of another wave of modernization, with Industry 4.0's digitalization of the horizontal and vertical value chains through automation and data exchange leveraging IoT and cloud computing. INTRANAV will bring new, comprehensive products and technologies, and a broad IP portfolio to strengthen our established RTLS product line. Importantly, with INTRANAV's IoT platform, we will be connected to the end user for industrial solutions, much like our CXApp connects users through our corporate workplace solution, enabling us to deliver the exceptional experiences that power smart factories, smart warehouses, and smart corporate campuses. With INTRANAV, we believe Inpixon will be able to create significant opportunities for the growth of our business in this huge market."

INTRANAV was founded in 2014 by Ersan Günes, Chief Product & Technology Officer, and Gonzalo Ibarra, Chief Operating Officer. In 2020, Andreas Radix joined the management team as Chief Executive Officer to further scale up the business, and he and the founders will continue to lead the INTRANAV management team within Inpixon.

Andreas Radix of INTRANAV, said, "This is a very exciting time to join Inpixon. In recent months, our team has been uncovering more sales opportunities than we can reasonably address, and now, with Inpixon's resources and complementary products, I believe we will have an unmatched solution to capture the extraordinary opportunity in the industrial internet of things market."

INTRANAV's Ersan Günes added, "From our founding, we've been focused on developing cutting edge technology and supplying data-driven solutions to warehouses, distribution centers, and production lines that allow large, premier enterprises to optimize production and intralogistics. We're proud to bring our award-winning solutions to Inpixon and to make a significant and strategic enhancement to the Inpixon Indoor Intelligence platform."

Soumya Das, COO of Inpixon, commented, "I'm excited about Inpixon's prospects to grow substantially within the dynamic IIoT market. Inpixon offers a mature, full-stack location intelligence platform with the capability to support multiple use cases and industries, as recognized by independent researchers , which we believe will enable us to sell to not only the industrial side of the house but also to the corporate side, which can use our employee experience app and hybrid events platform, all underpinned with our intelligent maps, positioning technologies, and analytics."

INTRANAV's research with customers has validated extraordinary time savings using INTRANAV solutions combined with integrations with leading ERP systems such as SAP. Savings versus traditional methods include the following:

Inbound: Unload, inventory and arrange goods: 23% faster

Storage: Identify and pick-up goods, find available shelf, unload: 37% faster

Outbound: Find, load, transport, unload at outbound point (preliminary data): 42% faster

Answers to frequently asked questions about this announcement can be found on the FAQ available here .

In accordance with the terms of a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement, dated December 8, 2021, Inpixon, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nanotron Technologies, GmbH, as purchaser, will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of IntraNav. The transaction is anticipated to close on or about December 9th, 2021. Additional information regarding the transaction, including the terms, will be available in a Current Report on Form 8-K, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with this transaction.

About IntraNav

INTRANAV is a German real-time location & sensor data service provider for industrial platforms for the integration of the digital twin. With the digitization and allocation of real-time position data of industrial goods and transport vehicles with centimeter accuracy, the INTRANAV RTLS IoT platform contributes to a significant increase in efficiency and process reliability through the automation of logistics and production processes, such as Auto-ID solutions, paperless factory, AGV management, vehicle navigation, real-time material flow and shop floor management, and thus to the realization of the smart factory or digital supply chain. In addition to real-time data applications for the digital twin, INTRANAV also provides smart real-time location analyses from one platform suite, enabling companies to identify significant process optimizations and make data-based decisions. Customers and partners of INTRANAV are global companies such as Siemens Energy, PERI, Festo, SAP, Wirepas, and German Edge Cloud (GEC). For more information, please visit intranav.com .

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence™, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn , and Twitter , and visit inpixon.com .

Safe Harbor Statement



All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

