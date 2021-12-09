KarmaCheck Partners with CarpeDM, an Exclusive Online Dating App for Black Women Pioneering 100% Member Background Checks

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to promote transparency and safety in online dating, KarmaCheck partners with DC-based dating app, CarpeDM, to integrate 100% background checks into CarpeDM's dating platform. KarmaCheck is supporting CarpeDM's mission to make online dating safer and becoming one of the first dating apps to vet 100% of its members with required verifications and background checks.

Long before the pandemic made every dating app scramble to integrate video chatting, CarpeDM changed the dating scene by requiring users to video chat before they could text. CarpeDM is again redefining the way singles find love online by introducing the next wave of online dating, a dating service that marries the convenience of a dating app with the personal touch of a dedicated human matchmaker created for professional Black women and all singles seeking meaningful relationships with them.

"We're excited to partner with CarpeDM to help make the online dating experience safer and more trustworthy for singles. While quickly and accurately verifying user data, KarmaCheck goes to great lengths to ensure that user data is protected for users and privacy concerns are addressed," KarmaCheck's CEO Eric Ly says.

Verifications include identity, employment, income, sex offender registery, and criminal history. Key criminal history markers include, but are not limited to: sex crimes, domestic violence, violent crimes, financial crimes like fraud and theft, and identity theft. While membership invitations are extended at the discretion of CarpeDM, low-level infractions, traffic violations, and misdemeanor drug offenses are not alone disqualifying; the company is more focused on key markers that meaningfully impact a potential member's dateability and fitness for membership.

CarpeDM's CEO, Naza Shelley, explains "Singles have been asking for more accountability from dating apps and services for years, but most have not stepped up to the plate leaving both their female and male users vulnerable to being scammed, defrauded, and physically violated. While it's always important for singles to do their own due diligence, we're committed to doing our part to help curate a safe dating community with the highest quality members."

CarpeDM is accepting applications for membership at www.carpedmdating.com .

For more about KarmaCheck's mission to bring truth more efficiently in background checks, visit www.karmacheck.com .

