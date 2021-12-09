Kellogg Garden Reaffirms Core Values by Paving a Future Focused on Innovation

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Movista, Inc. Founded in 1925 by H. Clay Kellogg, Kellogg Garden Products is a U.S. producer of organic soils, mulches, amendments, and fertilizers. The family-owned business distributes to home improvement centers and independent retail channels nationwide including The Home Depot, among others. To prepare for continued growth, Kellogg invested in next-generation retail workforce technology that will improve the tools their field teams use every day.

The Movista platform will support Kellogg Garden Products by incorporating critical field operations processes such as geo-location, time and mileage tracking, tasking, returns, and photo verification into a single, mobile application. Management will utilize Insights by Movista, a robust business intelligence and reporting module. Additional time savings will be experienced through direct integration with ADP, simplifying administrative workflow activities. An integration with Kellogg's Infor CloudSuite ERP will allow independent-channel reps to place orders during store visits.

"Part of our mission is to serve our customers with honesty and integrity. This implementation supports part of that mission," said CEO of Kellogg Garden Products, H. Clay Kellogg IV. "Our teams deserve the best tools, ones that enable them to better serve our customers. Movista is an all-in-one workforce management and store execution solution built for retail."



Movista will be used by Kellogg's merchandising operations, field, and sales teams nationwide, replacing an alternative retail execution platform.

"For more than 96 years Kellogg has steadily grown, expanding distribution and their amazing team. We're honored to empower their teams with the latest innovations in workforce management. We expect to see another century of success from them," said Eric Wilson, Chief Customer Officer at Movista.



About Kellogg Garden Products

Kellogg Garden Products is a national, family-owned organic garden products producer and distributor. Founded in 1925, Kellogg is recognized as the value leader in USDA NOP approved organic soils and fertilizers, making organic gardening affordable for all. The Kellogg family and their company are recognized nationally for their innovation and education in residential gardening, and landscaping.

About Movista

Movista is a global, retail execution and workforce management solution provider. As the world's first and only platform solution to enable collaboration between retailers, brands, service providers, and distributors, Movista streamlines work and delivers revenue gains to all retail stakeholders. Learn more, www.movista.com



