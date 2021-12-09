Kevala and Verdant Announce Partnership with the California Public Utilities Commission to Optimize Distributed Energy Resource Planning

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevala Inc. and Verdant Associates, LLC – in partnership with Gridworks and Xanthus Consulting – announced that the companies have entered into a multi-year agreement with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to help the state integrate its increasing array of distributed energy resources (DERs), such as rooftop solar, energy storage, electric vehicles, and other energy efficiency technologies. The announcement follows a high-level workshop on Tuesday between the CPUC, Kevala, Gridworks and other stakeholders on the impact of electrification across the state.

"California leads the nation in distributed energy resource growth, which will only increase due to the state's cutting-edge climate policies," said Aram Shumavon, Founder and CEO of Kevala. "We're thrilled to partner with the state to assess and plan for this clean energy expansion, ultimately paving the way for California's carbon-free, secure, and equitable energy future."

Kevala – a national leader in energy decarbonization and grid planning services – will work with CPUC to optimize the integration of the state's millions of DERs into the grid while maintaining energy affordability. Other objectives include advancing grid modernization, increasing community engagement with the distribution planning process, and assessing IOU and distribution operator roles and responsibilities.

"With the proliferation of distributed energy resources, grid infrastructure and planning are more complex and critical than ever before," said Stephan Barsun, Co-Founder at Verdant Associates. "I greatly appreciate the opportunity to assist California on their mission to electrify their economy while maintaining grid stability."

The project will leverage Kevala's Assessor Platform, the energy industry's most comprehensive grid analytics toolbox powered by public utility data as well as proprietary data. The platform is uniquely positioned to help CPUC predict and plan for the integration of distributed renewable generation, EV charging infrastructure, and battery storage.

"Through this partnership, California is taking action to ensure its grid is ready for the clean energy transition," said Mark Ferron, former CPUC Commissioner and Kevala Board member. "The initiative further demonstrates California's leadership in renewable integration, energy efficiency, and affordability, driving forward United States grid resiliency as the world races to zero emissions."

The California Public Utilities Commission regulates services and investor-owned utilities (IOUs), protects consumers, safeguards the environment, and assures access to safe and reliable utility infrastructure and services. The agency's project with Kevala and Verdant is expected to last four years, with the possibility of a one-year extension.

About Kevala: Kevala's mission is to provide an objective understanding of the production, delivery and consumption of energy in support of the radical decarbonization of the global economy. With Kevala, all market participants can access accurate, unbiased and actionable insights that enable faster and better decision making, ensuring the most sustainable, efficient and equitable energy transition. For more information, visit www.kevalaanalytics.com .

About Verdant: Verdant Associates, LLC is a woman-owned and operated California small business providing objective, data-driven analysis and advisory services to utilities, government agencies, and private businesses. Their mission is to facilitate the transition to a resilient and equitable low carbon future through robust, transparent, actionable, and unbiased analysis. To learn more, visit https://verdantassoc.com .

