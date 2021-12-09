North China's Tianjin kicks off global bidding for railway station related design

TIANJIN, China, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 3, 2021, North China's port city of Tianjin released a notice on the pre-qualification of the urban design bidding project for the core hub of Tianjin South Railway Station and the station's surrounding areas, marking the official start of the global bidding of design schemes. Competent planning and design institutions at home and abroad are welcome to participate. (For more details, please visit http://www.cebpubservice.com/ and http://www.ccgp.gov.cn/ )

The topics of global bidding of design schemes cover two aspects: one is to carry out detailed design of the 30-hectares' core area of the Tianjin South Railway Station; the other is to carry out overall urban design planning based on the whole station area of 486 hectares. The bidding process includes application, pre-qualification, site visit, scheme design and scheme review, with the result expected to be unveiled in June 2022, according to the Publicity Department of Xiqing District.

Tianjin South Railway Station is located in Tianjin's Xiqing District. Xiqing District has always highlighted a global vision, international standards, Chinese characteristics and high-level positioning. The district is integrating into the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei province, and leveraging the role of Tianjin South Railway Station as a regional core comprehensive transportation hub.

The design scheme bidding is committed to building the science and technology commercial zone of Tianjin South Railway Station into a micro center of Tianjin featuring the integrated development of station, industry and city. Further efforts will be made to facilitate exchanges among Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei via railway and promote the development of Xiqing District as a city of entrepreneurship, diligence and vitality.

View original content:

SOURCE The Publicity Department of Xiqing District