Service Express Recognized as a 2021 CDW Partner of the Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Express was named a 2021 CDW Partner of the Year. CDW's Partner of the Year Awards, were presented on Nov. 17 during the virtual 2021 CDW Partner Summit, honoring top-performing CDW partners that provided exemplary products, programs, solutions, and services to support CDW and its customers throughout the year.

Service Express named as 2021 CDW Partner of the Year

"Every year during CDW's Partner Summit, we look forward to recognizing the outstanding efforts of our partner community during the Partner of the Year Awards. We are excited to celebrate our top-performing partners and our collective responsibility to empower our mutual customers with industry-leading solutions and services," said Aletha Noonan, senior vice president of product and partner management. "We congratulate Service Express and thank them for their continued commitment to CDW."

"On behalf of the entire Service Express team, we are honored to have been chosen for the 2021 Services Partner of the Year for CDW," said Senior Director of Channel Sales Jeff Batts. "All of our team members have contributed to our success, growth and our ability to strengthen our services offerings within the CDW organization. A special thanks to our service engineers that responded without fail throughout the year. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to work with great people every day and we are looking forward to many years of continued success with our partner CDW."

CDW Partner of the Year Awards are based on input from CDW's sales team and backbone departments such as product and partner management, marketing and partner finance. Additional selection criteria include growth of the partners' sales through CDW, overall profitability at CDW and market strategy alignment.

The individual award winners were chosen for their outstanding leadership and for providing excellent services to CDW's coworkers, customers, and communities.

About Service Express

As a leading data center solutions provider, Service Express specializes in onsite data center support for server, storage and network equipment to help IT teams control costs and optimize infrastructure strategy. Customers can manage, monitor and automate support with ExpressConnect®. Founded in 1993, Service Express maintains multivendor data center equipment for healthcare, manufacturing, education, finance, government, technology and other Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

In addition to post-warranty maintenance, Service Express offers hardware system and sales solutions, software support, IT asset disposition and data center relocations. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com.

