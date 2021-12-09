Sun Nuclear Corporation and Allegheny Health Network Strengthen Relationship for Standardized Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Nuclear Corporation (Sun Nuclear), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) ("Mirion"), announced today that Allegheny Health Network (AHN), a Highmark Health Company, has selected Sun Nuclear as its radiation therapy Quality Assurance (QA) solutions partner. The multi-year agreement broadens AHN's use of the Sun Nuclear leading QA devices and software across 14 sites providing radiation therapy for cancer patients from Pennsylvania and beyond. The arrangement also extends a comprehensive contract to provide technical support and investment protection to AHN, through the Sun Nuclear SunServices™ organization.

(PRNewsfoto/Sun Nuclear Corporation)

In recent years, AHN and Highmark Health have made a long-term commitment to expanding services for regional cancer patients. To support this growth and safe implementation of new treatment technologies, AHN sought a provider of independent QA solutions capable of streamlining and standardizing workflows across staff and sites, while centralizing support needs.

The AHN medical physics department includes 20 physicists and 17 dosimetrists. AHN joins the ranks of more than 1,000 worldwide clinical users of the SunCHECK™ Platform for automated and integrated QA. Departments with multiple sites like AHN find the SunCHECK platform's centralized database enables standardization and efficiencies among clinical users, delivery systems and sites.

In support of daily, monthly, and annual Machine QA, AHN relies on SunCHECK™ Machine software, as well as a range of connected Sun Nuclear devices for fast, real-time linac beam measurement and analysis. AHN leverages the Sun Nuclear ArcCHECK® array for gold-standard 3D pre-treatment QA, as well as SunCHECK™ Patient software for robust patient-specific QA.

As a leader in advanced stereotactic treatments, the network uses the SRS MapCHECK® array, StereoPHAN™ device, and MultiMet-WL Cube from Sun Nuclear. To support Quality Management for its growing MR-guided RT (MRgRT) program, AHN uses the suite of Sun Nuclear's leading MRgRT QA solutions, including the Daily QA™-MR and IC PROFILER™-MR devices. In the near future, the network will install a MICRO+™ MR laser system as well.



For operational continuity, AHN has entered into a multi-year SunServices support agreement for its Sun Nuclear solutions. This contract ensures maximum performance of AHN's Quality Management solutions, including hardware investment protection options, unlimited access to support, the latest software updates, and repair/temporary replacement devices as needed.

"AHN is an active health network, treating approximately 200 patients per day with external beam irradiation, adding up to more than 40,000 RT treatments per year. With a large staff and diverse treatment types, it was important for us to find a Quality Management provider we could count on for consistent, accurate results," noted Richard Billy, RTT, CMD, BS, AHN Director of Radiation Oncology. "Sun Nuclear's solutions offer these attributes, and the support contract helps ensure our department runs smoothly with no unexpected interruptions."

"We are pleased to partner with AHN, a network dedicated to excellence in radiation therapy," notes Eric Schloesser, President of Sun Nuclear. "Standardizing their quality management program across the AHN system offers the utmost in patient safety for cancer patients in AHN's network."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "may," "might," "should," "would," "will," "understand" and similar words are intended to identify forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding Mirion's relationship with AHN. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" set forth from time to time in filings and reports we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Mirion's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 10, 2021.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Sun Nuclear Corporation

Sun Nuclear, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) provides innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging centers. Our mission is to enable healthier lives by improving the avoidance, detection and treatment of cancer. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, we aim to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes – so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Visit us: sunnuclear.com. Follow us: @sunnuclear.

About Allegheny Health Network – and the AHN Cancer Institute

Allegheny Health Network, a Highmark Health Company, is a western Pennsylvania-based integrated healthcare system that serves patients from across a five-state region that includes western Pennsylvania and the adjacent regions of Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, and New York. The Network's Cancer Institute employs more than 200 physicians and 500 oncology professionals who provide a complete spectrum of oncology care at 24 affiliated oncology clinics, including access to state-of-the-art technologies and new therapies being explored in hundreds of clinical cancer trials. The Cancer Institute has the only cancer program in the Pittsburgh region accredited as an Integrated Network Cancer Program by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, and its radiation oncology program is the largest in the country accredited by the American Society for Radiation Oncology. AHN Cancer Institute is a Quality Oncology Practice Initiative certified practice, and is accredited by the Foundation for Accreditation of Cellular Therapy, National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers and the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer. AHN also has a formal affiliation with the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, one of the nation's 41 comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute, for research, medical education and clinical services.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

Brian Schopfer

ir@mirion.com

For media inquiries:

Matthew Maddox

mmaddox@mirion.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sun Nuclear Corporation