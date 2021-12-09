TeraSky wins AWS 2021 Partner of the Year Award

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraSky has been recognized by AWS as the "Rising Star" Partner of the Year 2021. The AWS Rising Star Award signifies TeraSky's delivery capabilities, product specializations, expertise, and exceptional customer successes over the past year.

AWS Partner Awards recognize AWS Partner Network members who are leaders in driving innovation and building solutions on the AWS Cloud. As an AWS partner, TeraSky has earned four AWS recognitions in the last year alone, including two Master Services Competencies. Throughout their partnership with AWS, TeraSky has continually achieved certifications, distinctions, and honors that identify their ability to deliver high-level professional services for AWS customers around the world.

"We're honored to be AWS Rising Star," says TeraSky CEO Ofir Abekasis. "This award demonstrates TeraSky's team strong commitment to AWS. This solid relationship between TeraSky and AWS, brings tremendous value to our customers and enables us to deliver excellence on every project. I'm looking forward to many more years of working with AWS and to the customer transformations we will achieve together."

TeraSky absorbs the increasing complexity of new technologies, knowledge, and methodologies to help companies integrate solutions with simplicity and ease. Through our offices in Israel, Central Europe, and North America, we combine the right solutions to achieve client goals while meeting technical, operational, and financial targets.

About TeraSky

TeraSky crafts masterful solutions for companies anywhere on the digitalization spectrum, from conventional businesses undergoing digital transformations to born-to-the-cloud startups facing the challenges of expansion and scale. Partnering with the world's leading technology providers, our elite team of forward-thinkers and competent doers designs and builds applications and data infrastructures in clouds and datacenters. We help our customers beat the complexity of modern IT, meet their business goals - and transform with confidence. Learn more at www.terasky.com.

Media contact:

Orly Garini-Dil

VP Marketing

orly@terasky.com

