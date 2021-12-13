ANNKE Expands Innovation with AI, Adding Human and Vehicle Detection to its Most Popular C800 Security Camera Series

Customers can upgrade on-device human and vehicle detection to their C800 mic versions by latest firmware at no cost.

HONG KONG, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ANNKE today announces a big innovation on AI, adding human and vehicle detection to its best-selling C800 security cameras. ANNKE entitles every customer to an all-around 24/7 smart security camera solution at no extra cost to them.

"ANNKE is poised to be an AIoT security solution company. Back in 2019, ANNKE had adopted AI on its legacy 12MP B1200 security camera, which deployed package detection for plants and factories." Jerry Yao, ANNKE's Chief Product Manager said.

According to a C+R research survey, porch pirates crimes are surging since pandemic. 84% Americans shop more online and 43% of the surveyed had their packages stolen in 2020. Thus Jerry has deemed it necessary to put AI object classifications into the C800 as well as future product lineups. "We leverage our edge on image processing, computer vision and team up with veteran Machine Learning experts. Through trial and error, we have fine-tuned our AI ML model to a 99% accuracy." So now ANNKE is proud to roll out the AI firmware with human and vehicle detection to all customers.

Here's a breakdown of this AI firmware highlights.

Human and Vehicle Detection

A camera shoot in 4K would help residents to safeguard their home with ease. Retailer and store owners would find critical evidence to charge the criminals. Police departments can solve crime fast, whether it's parked vehicles or hit-and-run crashes.

Customized Motion Detection Area

Users can use regular motion detection to monitor if any slightest movement, whether it's furry friends or packages. They can even draw target areas for human and vehicle detection to serve their needs.

No Privacy Violation Concern

ANNKE's security camera uses machine learning to capture body or vehicle attributes in its AI model. The camera won't capture any facial details but only store relevant footage in the users' NVR. Furthermore, there's a privacy mask that allows users to draw on part of the video that they're not entitled to monitor. Users can respect privacy law regardless of their countries or regions at best.

High AI Accuracy

ANNKE teams up with leading AI learning platform to develop its AI solution. A vast amount of data fine tunes our AI model to the precision of 99% and a 0.1 second response time.

If you already have a C800 mic version, please go to ANNKE download center, where you can get our latest upgraded AI technology.

Download Firmware - https://www.annke.com/pages/download-center

Help Center Tutorial - https://help.annke.com/hc/en-us/articles/4411580855577

Or grab a C800 mic version and H800 security camera set to secure your property now with ANNKE.

About ANNKE

ANNKE, created for security, aims to provide the finest and best smart security cameras and systems for home and business owners worldwide. ANNKE's deep expertise in product design, smart home connectivity and cutting-edge capabilities enable it to deliver the most seamless security solutions for users. ANNKE is always striving to develop innovative technology to provide customers with easiest and the most straightforward security products.

https://www.annke.com/

