InventHelp Inventor Redesigs Incontinence Underwear for Adult Males and Toddler Boys (ROH-618)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a nurse assistant, I care for male residents affected by bladder problems," said an inventor from Rochester, N.Y. "Those who use urinals often have accidents and those requiring walkers lose their balance trying to raise and lower conventional incontinence underwear."

She developed ADULT DIAPERS to provide a neat and easy way for males who are incontinent to urinate. As such, it facilitates sanitary conditions and improves patient care. While it enhances comfort, it reduces the risk of leakage associated with use of urinals. What's more this lightweight practical garment is easy to use and reduces the strain on medical professionals and home caregivers. It also affords peace of mind and reduces frustration. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ROH-618, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

