Ralph Giacobbe Joins Cigna as Head of Investor Relations

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health service company Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) today announced that Ralph Giacobbe will join the company as Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Giacobbe will assume the role in January 2022 and will report to Brian Evanko, Cigna Chief Financial Officer.

Ralph Giacobbe

"Cigna has significant momentum, and we are focused on advancing our strategy and delivering profitable growth. As a highly respected analyst in our sector, Ralph's deep expertise, financial and analytical skills, outside-in perspective, and strong relationships in the investment community will be a great asset as we continue to deliver on our strategy," said Mr. Evanko. "Ralph is ideally suited for this role given his understanding of the industry, and he will be a valuable resource for the company and our shareholders. I am thrilled he is joining the team, and look forward to the positive impact he will make."

Mr. Giacobbe, who will be based in the New York City area, brings more than two decades of experience in the managed care, health care facility and health services sectors. He joins Cigna from Citigroup, where he spent more than six years as the Head of U.S. Health Care overseeing research coverage and financial modeling and analysis across health care services subsectors. Prior to joining Citigroup he held several leading health care analyst roles at Credit Suisse, Jefferies & Company, and Schwab SoundView Capital Markets.

"I have covered Cigna for approximately 10 years, and have been impressed with the company's sustained growth over the years and its reputation," said Mr. Giacobbe. "I am excited to be part of the team that is taking bold steps to transform health care for its customers, shareholders, and all those it serves around the world."

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 190 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

Media Contact

Ellie Polack

Elinor.Polack@cigna.com

860-902-4906

Cigna Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cigna)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cigna