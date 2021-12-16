Revance Therapeutics, Inc. CLASS ACTION Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ("Revance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RVNC) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Revance securities between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021, both dates included, (the "Class Period").

Revance, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally.

On October 12, 2021, Revance disclosed that on July 2, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had issued a Form 483 notifying Revance of serious issues that the FDA had observed during its inspection of the Company's Northern California DAXI manufacturing facility. Among other efficiencies, the FDA observed that "[t]he current manufacturing process is not the process proposed for licensure" and Revance's "Quality Unit lacks the responsibility and authority for the control, review, and approval of outsourced activities[.]" Significantly, the Form 483 only came to light as a result of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request directed to the FDA.

On this news, the price of the Company's shares declined by $6.85 per share, or approximately 25%, from $27.30 per share to close at $20.45 per share on October 12, 2021.

On October 15, 2021, Revance issued a press release announcing that it had received a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the FDA, indicating that the FDA has determined "it is unable to approve the BLA in its present form and indicated that there are deficiencies related to the FDA's onsite inspection at [Revance's] manufacturing facility."

On this news, the price of the Company's shares declined by $8.90 per share, or approximately 39.19%, from $22.71 per share to close at $13.81 per share on October 18, 2021.

