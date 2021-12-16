Vinson & Elkins Wins Top Shareholder Activism Defense Practice Award from Activist Insight for an Unprecedented Sixth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth year in a row, Vinson & Elkins' Shareholder Activism practice has been recognized as a top-ranked law firm for company defense in Activist Insight's 2021 Adviser Awards.

Activism Defense League Table Results, Activist Insight 2016-2021

Over the past six years, Activist Insight has credited Vinson & Elkins' Shareholder Activism practice with defending 194 campaigns waged by activists against boards and management teams of public companies – 75 more campaigns than the law firm with the second highest total of campaigns defended during this timeframe.

"Six consecutive years as the top-ranked firm confirms the value of our counsel to our clients," said Lawrence Elbaum, partner and co-leader of Vinson & Elkins' Shareholder Activism practice. "This recognition highlights that, for the better half of the past decade, our practice has become a destination for sound, aggressive and highly focused advice for boards and companies targeted by activists," added Shareholder Activism practice co-head and Vinson & Elkins partner, Patrick Gadson.

The award from Activist Insight comes on the heels of several recent honors for Vinson & Elkins' Shareholder Activism practice, including:

"Tier 1" by Legal 500 U.S. , M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Shareholder Activism: Advice to Boards, 2021

Chambers Ranked, Corporate/M&A: Takeover Defense ( New York ), 2021

#1 Ranked by FactSet and Refinitiv for number of campaigns defended for five years in a row, 2016 – 2020

#1 Ranked by Bloomberg's inaugural full-year rankings in 2019 based on number of campaigns defended

Individual recognitions for the co-heads of Vinson & Elkins' Shareholder Activism practice include:

Lawrence Elbaum

Ranked in Chambers USA Corporate/M&A: Takeover Defense ( New York ), 2021

Highlighted as a "Next Generation Partner" by The Legal 500 U.S. , Shareholder Activism – Advice to Boards, 2021

Finalist for "Dealmaker of the Year," The Deal Awards, 2019

Named New York Law Journal "Rising Star," 2018

Patrick Gadson

Recognized as "Up and Coming" in Chambers USA Corporate/M&A: Takeover Defense ( New York ), 2021

Featured on Lawdragon's "500 Leading Dealmakers in America" list, 2021

Highlighted as a "Next Generation Partner" by The Legal 500 U.S. , Shareholder Activism – Advice to Boards, 2021

Named a 2019 "Rising Star" by The Deal

Comprised of approximately 30 attorneys, Vinson & Elkins' Shareholder Activism practice, jointly led by Elbaum and Gadson in New York, leverages the firm's top-tier public company, M&A, ESG and litigation practices to effectively represent companies facing shareholder activism.

