ARCLIGHT LAUNCHES INFINIGEN RENEWABLES PLATFORM The Infinigen Platform is Focused on the Development and Operation of Renewable Assets in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC ("ArcLight") announced today that it has launched its Infinigen Renewables platform ("Infinigen") with a $400 million capital commitment. Infinigen is led by a team with a history of successful development and operations of premier renewable assets. The team will leverage ArcLight's experience and reach across the renewables and power space to continue growing its presence across North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

As an initial foundation of the platform, Infinigen has completed an acquisition of two operating solar PV plants in Puerto Rico – Oriana and Horizon – totalling 73.2MW plus multiple development opportunities, in partnership with Helios Alternative Energy.

Commenting on the transaction, ArcLight's Managing Partner and Founder Dan Revers said, "This transaction represents the first acquisition by our Infinigen platform – an attractive opportunity to back the premier renewable asset owner, operator and developer in Puerto Rico. ArcLight looks forward to supporting Infinigen's mission to provide affordable, renewable electricity to the communities in which it operates. Over its 20-year history, ArcLight has invested over $4 billion in 5 GW of renewable assets, and this transaction is testament to our continued commitment to enabling decarbonization and sustainability."

With the launching of the Infinigen platform, ArcLight looks to continue its long history of investing in renewables platforms, including:

Leeward Renewable Energy: Developer, owner and operator of wind projects in the United States across 19 operating projects with a total installed capacity of 1.7 GW at the time of exit;

Terra-Gen Power: Developer, owner and operator of wind, solar and geothermal projects in the United States with a total installed capacity of more than 2.0 GW at the time of exit; and

Great River Hydro: The largest owner and operator of hydroelectric plants in New England, with 584 MW of operating hydroelectric assets.

About ArcLight

Founded in 2001, ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC is one of the leading energy infrastructure firms, helping pioneer an asset-based approach to investing in the energy sector. ArcLight has invested approximately $25 billion in 113 transactions since inception. Based in Boston, the firm's investment team employs a hands-on value creation strategy utilizing its in-house technical, operational, and commercial specialists, as well as the firm's approximately 1,500-person asset management affiliate. ArcLight has a deep track record of investing in businesses and assets that contribute to a decarbonized future, closing its first renewable power deal in 2003 with over $4 billion invested in renewable power transactions since then. ArcLight believes its two decades of power and renewables experience, along with its deep track record across the energy value chain, provide differentiated insights that will help the firm and its partners contribute to a net zero future. More information about ArcLight and a complete list of ArcLight's portfolio companies can be found at https://www.arclight.com/.

