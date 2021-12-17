GOODYEAR INTRODUCES ITS FIRST ELECTRIC VEHICLE REPLACEMENT TIRE IN NORTH AMERICA, THE ELECTRICDRIVE GT

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) announced the launch of the new ElectricDrive GT. Marking Goodyear's first replacement tire in North America tuned for electric vehicles (EVs), the Goodyear ElectricDrive GT is an ultra-high performance, all-season tire that delivers long-lasting tread wear and a quiet ride for EV drivers and passengers.

The new Goodyear ElectricDrive GT. Goodyear’s first electric vehicle replacement tire in North America.

"Products that anticipate the mobility needs of consumers are central to Goodyear's focus on innovation excellence. Electric vehicles present a very specific set of requirements for load, torque, noise, range, rolling resistance and overall performance," said David Reese, vice president, Product Development, Goodyear Americas. "We're proud to deliver leading technologies to serve the evolving EV landscape."

The ElectricDrive GT features Goodyear's SoundComfort Technology®, which acts as a built-in sound barrier that helps reduce road noise. It is also designed with an asymmetric tread pattern and specialized tread compound that provide enhanced all-season traction, giving EV drivers confident handling in both wet and dry road conditions.

"With the continued growth in the EV segment, Goodyear recognized an opportunity to provide consumers with a tire designed for the unique needs of these vehicles," said Andrew Lau, product marketing manager. "We know drivers are looking for a replacement tire that delivers enhanced tread wear without sacrificing performance. The ElectricDrive GT was designed with that in mind, and we're thrilled to bring this option to market for EV drivers in the U.S."

While Goodyear plans to expand the ElectricDrive product portfolio in 2022, the initial release of the Goodyear ElectricDrive GT is available in size 255/45R19 104W XL. This tire will be available through goodyear.com and is an ideal fit for some of the most popular EV high-performance models.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

