HOPEWELL CAROL STREAM WORKERS BECOME MEMBERS OF TEAMSTERS LOCAL 777

CAROL STREAM, Ill., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With 97 percent of workers voting in favor of representation, drivers and monitors at Hopewell Transportation have voted to join Teamsters Local 777. The workers provide student transportation for the Community Consolidated School District 93.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"This team did a great job on their organizing victory," said Jim Glimco, Local 777 President. "We're the largest collective bargaining representative for school bus workers in DuPage County, and we derive strength from our power in numbers. We look forward to flexing this strength when we go to negotiate our first contract."

Paul Schrieber has been a driver at the Carol Stream yard since 2017 and he served on the organizing committee.

"The time of getting what we earned; the time of being treated with dignity and respect is now," Schrieber said. "I feel like I have hope again, like I can make changes to the world again. I feel like I can disregard that expression 'it is what it is.' That expression is meant to keep people accepting bad situations. I will never accept a bad situation again. I will fight and I will do what I have to do to make change. The only thing holding us back is our belief that we can't. What will make us able to do things is talking to one another, and when we feel weak, the other person tells us we're strong. Through numbers we can have power, and with power we can get what we deserve."

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters777.org/.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

mmcquaid@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teamsters Local 777