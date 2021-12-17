InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Personal Care Accessory for Women (BRK-4016)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had my period at work and thought there should be a convenient way for women to access essential items," said an inventor, from Helena, Ala., "so I invented the SHE COUTURE PAK. My design eliminates the embarrassment of being caught without an extra pair of panties, a tampon or pad."

The patent-pending invention ensures that the necessary items are readily available for a woman while menstruating. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of searching for a pad, wipe, pair of panties, etc. As a result, it could help to reduce embarrassment and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a portable and discreet design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BRK-4016, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

