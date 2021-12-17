Shaq-A-Claus Throws All-Star Event for Schoolchildren in McDonough, GA

The NBA Hall of Famer is checking his list and teaming up with brand-name elves to bring gifts and cheer for the 20th year

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the most wonderful time of year for more than 500 schoolchildren in the Atlanta area as Shaq-A-Claus (aka NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal) visits Wesley Lakes Elementary School on Monday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m.

The jolly big man will bring extra big cheer, with plenty of surprises, toys and treats for boys and girls – including a visit from a full-sized version of Tonka's iconic yellow dump truck. This marks the 20th year that Shaq-A-Claus has brightened the holidays for children in need around the country.

"It always brings pure joy to see these faces light up when they open their gifts," O'Neal said. "But knowing these kids are also being set up for a successful new year with school supplies, warm clothes and other necessities that can be tough for some families to provide brings me yearlong satisfaction. I'm incredibly grateful to my business partners and their giving spirit for making this event so meaningful."

This year, Shaq-A-Claus will check the following items off holiday wish lists, courtesy of business partners:

The festivities will also include carnival games, a live DJ and lunch served by This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q.

Shaq-A-Claus will appear from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Wesley Lakes Elementary School, 685 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, Georgia 30253; Jodye R. Callaway, Principal

About The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation

The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation creates pathways for underserved youth, helping them achieve their full potential. Established in 2019 by the NBA Hall of Famer, television sports analyst and entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal, the Foundation works to instill hope and bring about change in communities, collectively shaping a brighter future for our children. While primarily partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Communities in Schools, the Foundation will simultaneously support Shaquille's other charitable endeavors, such as his annual Shaq-a-Claus holiday event and initiatives alongside his corporate partners. For more information, visit shaqfoundation.org.

