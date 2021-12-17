Wilmington Trust Adds Jason Williams as National Sales and Client Engagement Head for Wealth Management

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services, said today that Jason Williams has been hired as the head of National Sales and Client Engagement for Wealth Management.

In his new role, Williams will be responsible for sales, training, and coaching across Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management business. Working across multiple markets, he will meet with Private Banking and Wealth market leaders and provide oversight to wealth advisors and regional sales managers at Wilmington Advisors.

Williams' hire is one of many that Wilmington Trust has recently announced across its business units, representing another substantial step forward in its growth, which has continued to accelerate over the past few years. The firm has also committed to adding a significant number of new professionals, broadening its expertise, and will be doubling the number of its client-facing colleagues over the next two years.

"Adding Jason to our team expands and strengthens our advisor-led and team-based operating model, which supports client needs in a holistic way. Jason will be laser-focused on helping Wilmington Trust differentiate and exceed our clients' expectations," said Mike Keane, Wealth Management regional executive for Wilmington Trust. "With Jason's background as an advisor, combined with his skills in sales and client engagement, we know his leadership will help enhance the performance of our stellar team of advisors."

Williams has an extensive background in wealth management. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, he spent nearly two decades at Wells Fargo in the high-net-worth and brokerage businesses. Williams began his career as an advisor and has led markets in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Miami, and Palm Beach. He was most recently Wells Fargo's senior executive for private banking, investment & fiduciary services, brokerage, and planning for the Northeast U.S.—with a team of 1,000, supporting $85 billion in assets and $750 million in revenue.

"What drew me to Wilmington Trust was the culture here, the commitment to serving clients in a holistic fashion, and the ability to contribute in a meaningful way. I am excited to join the firm and work with our wealth advisors and sales teams who meet with our clients every day to strategize for their journeys ahead and support their financial goals," Williams said. "Wilmington Trust serves its clients with a unique approach and I look forward to enhancing the services that our advisors have provided for generations."

Williams holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing/marketing management from Abilene Christian University.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

