MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS FEBRUARY 15, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc.) ("Marathon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MARA) in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Marathon between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased the shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

If you have incurred losses in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. you may, no later than February 15, 2022, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

According to the filed Complaint, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

multiple parties to design and build a data center in Hardin, Montana , implicated potential regulatory violations, including U.S. securities law violations;

as a result, the Beowulf Joint Venture subjected Marathon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny;

the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business and commercial prospects; and

as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

