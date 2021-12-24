SSR MINING ANNOUNCES COMMISSIONING AND RAMP-UP OF THE ÇÖPLER FLOTATION CIRCUIT

Çöpler Remains Well On Track For 2021 Production & Cost Guidance

DENVER, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining") is pleased to announce the commencement of commissioning and ramp-up activities at Çöpler's sulfide plant flotation circuit following the receipt of all required permits and approvals. A key component of the 2020 Çöpler District Master Plan ("CDMP20"), the Çöpler flotation circuit was completed on time and on budget in the third quarter of 2021. The flotation circuit utilizes latent capacity in the sulfide plant, and its commissioning is anticipated to increase the gold and sulfide sulfur grades processed through the autoclaves, reduce reagent use, and increase total sulfide plant throughput and gold production.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the four operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

