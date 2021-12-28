US eDirect collaborates with Esri, the world leader in location intelligence to deliver a smarter campground reservation process

US eDirect collaborates with Esri, the world leader in location intelligence to deliver a smarter campground reservation process US eDirect deploys industry-leading mapping in Florida and Ohio

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US eDirect is pleased to announce that campers in two highly visited outdoors destinations can now enjoy an innovative way to select the ideal campsite.

US eDirect deployed Esri's technology to deliver a smarter campground reservation process, which virtually places the website visitor on the ground to better understand amenities and recreation opportunities through a more intuitive experience using powerful maps. US eDirect worked with its customers at state parks in Florida and Ohio to deploy this new interactive technology across all sites available in each state agency’s campground system.

US eDirect, which delivers a comprehensive digital application focused on outdoor recreation reservation and financial management, leveraged Esri's ArcGIS software, which provides geospatial location services that serve countless industries, to innovate the reservation experience.

The deployment time was significantly reduced by leveraging the state parks' authoritative spatial data and Esri ArcGIS.

US eDirect President & CEO Tony Alex said the Esri integration portends future innovation aimed at enhancing the camping reservation experience.

"We're honored to secure this unique opportunity to work alongside our customers in Ohio and Florida to bring this innovative mapping solution to life for the benefit of millions of campers annually," Alex said. "These are two of the premier park systems in the world, and Esri is the gold standard in mapping excellence so it's a powerful blend of great technologies and incredible human talent that gives the camper nuanced information to make a more informed campsite decision and provides our shared team the opportunity to innovate even further."

The highlights of this new application include:

An interactive map at all levels (parks, campgrounds and units) where users can move around, as well as zoom in and out

The ability to switch campgrounds by clicking on the boundaries of the desired one

The ability to have basemaps, traditional maps, satellite views or any other map relevant to the end user

The ability to add different layers to the map: Customers like Florida and Ohio can decide to add layers such as Trails and Points of interest

"By integrating the customer's authoritative park asset data already in their GIS, US eDirect is able to provide customers with a shorter runway to deploy the reservation system, reducing duplicative efforts to map these reservation assets, and provide guests with a more intuitive way to browse available reservations," said Sunny Fleming, National Solutions Engineer – Environmental, State Government at Esri. "This paves the way for greater insight and analysis."

About US eDirect

US eDirect is a global leader in outdoors recreation and activities software with dozens of public agencies counted among customers. The New York-based technology firm develops, deploys and supports a comprehensive suite of solutions under the Recreation Dynamics brand that support everything from public-facing campsite reservations to agency-facing e-commerce solutions. US eDirect has more than 100 employees based around the globe supporting customers from New Zealand and British Columbia to the Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Florida and California, Virginia and Alabama state park systems.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com .

Media Contact: Bryan Mitchell, bmitchell@usedirect.com

