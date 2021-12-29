Wright National Flood Insurance Company announces agreement with Westfield

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright National Flood Insurance Company, the nation's leading provider of federal flood insurance, has announced an agreement to acquire the flood insurance policy book from Westfield Insurance Company ("Westfield").

Wright Flood will service, administer and issue flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program for Westfield policyholders and agents. Additionally, Wright will also assume the servicing of Westfield's private flood business.

Wright Flood has more than 40 years of experience exclusively in the flood insurance industry. It is widely recognized for its experience, claims response and long-standing commitment to partner with agents and policyholders, especially at the time of a flood loss. Wright Flood takes pride in user-friendly technology, exceptional claims reputation and providing service clients deserve.

Patricia Templeton-Jones, the president of Wright National Flood Insurance Services, said she is excited about the partnership with Westfield agents.

"Westfield has provided flood coverage solutions for the past 20 years for its agent partners and policyholders. We look forward to continuing their long history and providing their agents with our experience in the flood insurance industry," said Templeton-Jones. "Since the inception of the National Flood Insurance Program, Wright Flood has been a premier provider of NFIP flood coverage and private flood options for homeowners and business owners."

"Wright has a well-established reputation of providing excellent service to customers and agents, especially at the time of a flood loss. We are confident customers will continue appreciating the peace of mind that comes with having flood coverage," commented Craig Welsh, Westfield's chief distribution officer.

Beginning in early 2022, Wright Flood will manage Westfield's NFIP flood placements. All new policies and renewals will be issued by Wright National Flood Insurance Company, which is A.M. Best rated as A- (Excellent) for financial strength. For retail agents accessing flood coverage through Westfield, there will be minimal change in the process to continue to provide NFIP flood insurance coverage for policyholders. Wright and Westfield representatives together will be in contact with their agents.

About Wright National Flood Insurance Company

Wright National Flood Insurance Company, the largest flood insurance provider in the nation, offers federal, excess and private flood insurance with leading industry expertise, rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Wright Flood takes pride in user-friendly technology, exceptional claims reputation and providing service clients deserve. Agents and consumers may visit us at www.wrightflood.com and wrightfloodadvice.org. To find an agent, call (866) 373-5663.

About Westfield

Westfield was founded in 1848 by a small group of hard-working farmers who believed in the promise of the future and the power of the individual. Today, as one of the nation's leading property and casualty (P&C) companies, we remain true to their vision and are dedicated to making a positive difference in our customers' lives. Learn more about Westfield at www.westfieldinsurance.com.

