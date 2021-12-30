National Green Energy Push Sees Solar-Related Jobs Soar: Over 300,000 Jobs Posted Between Oct. & Nov.

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar industry is proving to be one of the hottest hiring sectors thanks to an increased national focus on green energy. According to a new analysis by PeopleReady's skilled trades division, 305,000 solar jobs were posted between October and November, with roughly 230,000 jobs still posted—including 68,000 newly posted jobs in the past 30 days and 12,000 in the past seven days.

PeopleReady Skilled Trades is a specialized division of PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI). Since 1987, this specialized division has connected tradespeople and work across a wide range of trades, including carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding, solar installations and more.

The soaring number of solar jobs marks a 32% increase compared with October and November 2019, according to the analysis. Not immune to the workforce shortage, the industry is also seeing jobs remaining unfilled for 28 days on average. This combination of factors, coupled with annual median pay of nearly $48,000, make the solar industry ripe for anyone considering a career or industry change right now, notes PeopleReady.

"The solar industry is a high-demand sector right now, and we are expecting it to continue to grow in the coming years," said Jill Quinn, executive leader of PeopleReady Skilled Trades. "Given the current workforce shortage and the explosive growth of green jobs, there are tremendous opportunities for people looking to learn new skills and grow in their career while helping to build a sustainable future."

Based on PeopleReady's analysis of hundreds of thousands of jobs, some of the most in-demand solar-related jobs right now include:

Solar installers

Welders

Electricians

Construction workers

