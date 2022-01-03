Trinity Logistics Acquires Scottsdale, Arizona-based Team Eagle Logistics

SEAFORD, Del., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Logistics, a Top 20 3PL and the freight brokerage division of Burris Logistics, has acquired Scottsdale, Arizona-based Team Eagle Logistics. Team Eagle Logistics will become Trinity's seventh Regional Service Center, further enhancing the company's footprint to the West Coast, positioning for better service and carrier relationships in the Western 11 States.

"We are so excited to have Team Eagle as our west coast Regional Service Center. Their commitment to providing excellent shipper and carrier experience, paired with their focus on growing through an empowered culture, makes them a fantastic fit with Team Trinity," said Sarah Ruffcorn, President, Trinity Logistics.

Team Eagle Logistics was founded in 2014 by Michael Gentile and Bill Grieder, with the mission to build and maintain lasting, intimate business relationships through industry leading levels of service and communication. Since inception, Team Eagle has grown to revenues of $53 million annually. By joining the Trinity Logistics family, they will continue to offer relationship-based service and expand freight and technology offerings to their customers and carriers as Trinity's Scottsdale RSC.

"From humble beginnings to the rise of Team Eagle, our focus has always been on providing an unparalleled service where Integrity has been our driving force and competitive advantage in the logistics Industry. Our specialized Western 11 States focus coupled with the strength of the Trinity Logistics national presence will yield great benefits for our customers, truckload carriers and employees. We are thoroughly excited to join the Trinity Logistics Family!," said Michael Gentile, owner of Team Eagle Logistics.

"Team Eagle Logistics has spent the last eight years building a dream from scratch. We have provided an opportunity for our employees, carriers and customers to thrive and grow at a professional and personal level by offering our boutique style methodology. This has allowed us to create an extensive network of providers in the 11 Western States. As we look to the future with Trinity Logistics, we have discovered many synergies within our people-centric approach and are blessed to become a part of the Trinity Logistics Team," said Bill Grieder, Team Eagle Logistics.

Trinity Logistics has been in the freight brokerage business for over 40 years and, as of 2019, is part of the Burris Logistics family. Trinity offers truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, expedited, drayage, international, warehousing, and technology solutions to businesses of all sizes. The Team Eagle acquisition brings greater coast to coast capability and enhances the Trinity Experience for shipper and carrier customers.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Team Eagle to our family! This will give Trinity a much-needed presence in the southwest and allow both companies to mesh our strengths to continue providing high quality People-centric Freight Solutions® for shippers and carriers," said Donnie Burris, CEO and President, Burris Logistics.

Team Eagle will adopt the Trinity Logistics name and brand. For further details on the acquisition as well as recruiting opportunities for team members, carriers, freight agents, and other partners, https://trinitylogistics.com .

