CY Vision Launches AR Technology for Windshields for Next-Generation Vehicles at CES 2022, Announces Plans with Leading Automaker

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CY Vision ( www.cyvision.com ), maker of holographic display technologies for AR experiences, will debut at CES 2022 the company's automotive 3D Augmented Reality Head-Up Displays (3D AR-HUD). The only augmented reality windshield technology on the market able to provide continuous depth and true 3D capability, 3D AR-HUD provides the widest field of view in augmented displays on the market today for all distances and all weather conditions.

"Limitations around compute power and field of view have long prevented the industry's adoption of augmented reality windshields," said Orkun Oğuz, CEO of CY Vision. "We've developed a new kind of computational holographic display approach that offers true AR experiences with continuous depth for next-generation vehicles, enabling the largest field of view in augmented displays while dramatically lowering compute and space requirements. By creating a powerful next-generation windshield display technology for real-time view of the physical world where elements are enhanced by AR, CY Vision is positioned to enable compelling AR experiences for mobility and beyond."

CY Vision's technology enables OEMs to explore a range of AR applications to create safer and more immersive, including metaverse, experiences for drivers and passengers in the next generation of conventional, electric, and autonomous vehicles. 3D AR-HUD highlights include:

True 3D capability that perceives all visual depth cues. With binocular disparity and full motion parallax, 3D AR-HUD delivers unique 3D holographic images in full color from bright sunlight to dark stormy conditions.

Only AR display that can place multiple virtual objects from near eye to infinity. Delivers a fully immersive experience by supporting any number of simultaneous virtual objects ranging in distance from near-eye to infinity.

Computer-generated, real-time hologram that mimics human vision. Optical advances in eye-tracking that dynamically adapts to drivers' seat, head and visual perception demands, enabling drivers to see objects at any distance in a unique depth in real time.

Largest field of view in augmented display. 100 percent larger FOV than current industry standards.

Performance under all lighting. From irregular rain backgrounds to bright sunlight or snow with over 10000 nits at the eye.

CY Vision's 3D AR-HUD technology leverages a new kind of holographic approach pioneered by CY Vision co-founder and chief science officer Hakan Ürey over three decades of research. An electrical engineering professor at Koc University in Turkey, Ürey is a leading expert in optical display and imaging technologies with more than 50 patents and 200 publications in micro-electromechanical system (MEMs)-related sensors, holography and optical design.

The company also announced today that CY Vision and BMW engineers are working together on a new approach to AR technology (for more details about the announcement, visit here).

To experience CY Vision's 3D AR-HUD at CES, visit the company's exhibit at LVCC's West Hall, #3867.

ABOUT CY VISION

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, CY Vision develops computational holographic display technology and 3D rendering software suites that deliver augmented reality experiences for a variety of consumer, industrial, and vehicular environments. Visit www.cyvision.com for more information.

