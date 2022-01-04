Mitsubishi Motors Reports Strong Fourth Quarter, Full-Year Sales Success

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having recently celebrated 40 years of business operations in the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today reported strong sales across the full fourth quarter, which ushered in a successful close to 2021. Fourth quarter total sales of 24,861 represented an increase of 68.3% over the same period in 2020. Full-year 2021 total sales were 102,037, an increase of 16.8% over 2020, and the fourth time the brand has topped 100,000 sales since 2007.

MMNA's flagship vehicle, the all-new 2022 Outlander, which launched on Amazon Live in February 2021, led the brand's sales success. Outlander started the fourth quarter strong, with retail October sales representing a best-ever October. The vehicle went on to post its best-ever retail monthly sales performance in the 20-year history of the nameplate in December, leading to a record of 12,606 total sales for the quarter. For the full calendar year, Outlander posted 33,883 total sales, an increase of 24.9% over the previous year, and representing 33.2% of the brand's total volume.

Each month of the fourth quarter was noteworthy, with October's total sales representing the best October since 2007, November being the second-best since 2006, and December being the third-best since 2006.

Strong full-year total sales results were posted by much of Mitsubishi Motors' recently refreshed line-up, despite continued supply challenges: Mirage/Mirage G4 sales of 22,741 represented an increase of 18.8%; Outlander Sport sales of 34,216 represented an increase of 18.7%; Outlander PHEV sales of 2,250 represented an increase of 14.6%.

The full year of 2021 was marked by the brand celebrating the launch of the all-new 2022 Outlander and refreshed 2022 Eclipse Cross, the 40th anniversary of MMNA's operations in the U.S., continued growth and investment by dealer partners refreshing facilities in line with the brand's Visual Identity program, customers moving toward online buying (and MMNA's development of its Click Shop online tool to facilitate that), and supply issues that caused historic shortages of key components and challenged global shipping logistics.

Demand outstripped supply throughout the year, especially on the fast-moving Outlander. As the entire auto industry is experiencing, MMNA's inventory going into the new year remains far below ideal levels and well below customer demand.

February 2021 , the best-equipped, most connected vehicle the company has ever sold. The vehicle has since been named a Wards 10 Best Interiors winner, "Vehicle of the Year" by Victory & Reseda and earned a TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Mitsubishi Motors debuted the all-new 2022 Outlander flagship SUV in, the best-equipped, most connected vehicle the company has ever sold. The vehicle has since been named a Wards 10 Best Interiors winner, "Vehicle of the Year" by Victory & Reseda and earned a TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Mitsubishi Motors placed third among 32 automotive brands in the 2021 JD Power Initial Quality Study, which denotes vehicle quality from car buyers following 90-days of ownership. Additionally, Outlander Sport placed second overall in the Small SUV segment. The company also placed third in the JD Power 2021 Customer Service Index Study.

Mitsubishi Motors was named the Most-Improved Brand in Reputation 's "2021 Automotive Reputation Report" – which analyzed 35,000 automotive OEM brands, dealer groups and dealerships across the United States , Canada and Europe .

Following the launch of the 2022 Outlander, Mitsubishi unveiled an all-new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant with North American sales planned for the second half of 2022. The vehicle, which historically has been one of the best-selling PHEVs worldwide, underscores Mitsubishi's environmental commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and achieve a net-zero carbon footprint by 2050, also announced this year.



Q4 2021 Q4 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Mirage 4,152 4,844 22,741 19,136 Outlander Sport 5,494 4,332 34,216 28,836 Outlander 12,606 3,665 33,883 27,132 Outlander PHEV 603 385 2,250 1,964 Eclipse Cross 2,006 1,544 8,947 10,319 TOTALS 24,861 14,770 102,037 87,387

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality study, ranking third overall and tied with Lexus. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States

