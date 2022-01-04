Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice Again Named Top Legal Adviser to Activist Investors Worldwide in Bloomberg's Activism League Tables

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP announced today that its Shareholder Activism Practice has again been named the leading legal adviser to activist investors around the globe in the Bloomberg Activism Advisory League Tables, a position it has held since the inception of the league table. According to the league tables, which cover all new activist campaigns launched in 2021, Olshan advised on 119 activist engagements with stakes worth $16.3 billion last year, creating an impressive gap with nearly three times as many engagements as the next highest ranking law firm, and eight times that of the third highest ranking law firm. Notably, Olshan is also ranked #1 Top Activist Adviser by Sector in 11 of the 12 industries outlined in the report.

Olshan Logo

"Olshan significantly outpaced competitors in activist engagements led and industries served," said Andrew Freedman .

"Olshan has been the leading law firm for activist investors for over 40 years, and throughout 2021 we once again significantly outpaced our competitors in terms of activist engagements led and industries served," said Andrew Freedman, co-head of Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice.

Freedman continued, "The arsenal that shareholder activists have at their disposal has grown exponentially over the years to include highly-successful ESG-related campaigns targeting climate change, DE&I issues, and related governance practices. We expect this trend to continue into 2022 with increasing investor concern regarding ESG issues. Likewise, the universe of companies susceptible to activist campaigns has expanded to include newly public companies as well as those attempting acquisition or growth through acquisitions. "

Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice has consistently received top rankings across the board in every league table and publication that covers shareholder activism, including most recently:

In December 2021, named for the seventh consecutive year by Activist Insight Monthly, published by Insightia, as the #1 law firm in shareholder activism in the Activist Adviser Awards for 2021 as part of its December publication.

In March 2021, Olshan was again ranked as the #1 law firm by Refinitiv in its 2020 Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard for full year 2020, a position it has held since the inception of the rankings. According to Refinitiv Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard, Olshan's Shareholder Activism practice has represented shareholder activists in 85 activist campaigns, 38 campaigns more than its next closest competitor. In fact, over the past five years Olshan has advised on more than 450 shareholder activism campaigns, according to Refinitiv statistics.

For 2021, FactSet reported that Olshan led the rankings and advised on 68 activist campaigns, with the next highest-ranked firm having advised on 22 campaigns (awaiting official full year 2021 results).

Additional top rankings have been noted in the prestigious Chambers USA 2021 Guide to America's Leading Lawyers for Business, honoring the firm with the guide's highest ranking in the category of M&A Shareholder Activism (Band 1) and individual recognition of five of the practice's partners; The Legal 500 US 2021 as an elite Tier 1 Leading Firm in M&A/ Corporate and Commercial: Shareholder Activism and individual recognition of eight of the practice's lawyers, including three elite Tier 1 Leading lawyers; U.S. News-Best Lawyers® for "Best Law Firm" and "Best Lawyers" in Securities/Capital Markets; and in Super Lawyers® 2021 New York Metro for Mergers & Acquisitions, Securities & Corporate Finance, and Business/Corporate.

The Bloomberg Activism Advisory League Tables are the definitive publication of Activism advisory rankings. The tables represent the top financial, legal, IR/PR and proxy solicitor advisers in the global shareholder activism market.

About Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice Group

Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice Group is widely recognized as the premier practice worldwide in representing activist investors. The Group has unparalleled experience in counseling clients on a wide variety of activist strategies, from proxy contests, consent solicitations and hostile takeovers to letter-writing campaigns and behind-the-scenes discussions with management and boards of directors. Follow us on Twitter @ProxyFightGroup.

About Olshan

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's lawyers. Follow Olshan on Twitter @OlshanLaw.

Contact:

Madelaine Miller Strauss

mmillerstrauss@gmail.com

646.331.2691

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP