Record Light Truck Sales Lead American Honda to Strong Finish in 2021 Despite Supply Issues

American Honda
Acura
Honda
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
2021
1,466,630
537,524
929,106
157,408
40,338
117,070
1,309,222
497,186
812,036
8.9%
-2.2%
16.6%
14.9%
10.9%
16.4%
8.2%
-3.1%
16.6%
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Dec.
105,068
37,860
67,208
11,040
2,017
9,023
94,028
35,843
58,185
-23%
-22.5%
-23.3%
-29.4%
-46.8%
-23.9%
-22.2%
-20.4%
-23.2%
"All things considered, we had a very successful 2021 with record sales of light trucks and electrified vehicles coupled with incredible demand, especially for all-new models like the Civic and Acura MDX," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. "While we're not out of the woods yet with supply issues or the global pandemic, I thank our procurement and production team, suppliers, and dealers for braving the difficult obstacles to get products to our customers at this unprecedented time."
Honda
BRAND REPORT
Sales Highlights
Notes
Achieving balanced sales unique in the industry, Honda overcame supply issues to post record light truck sales of over 800,000 units, record electrified vehicles sales topping 100,000 units, and passenger car sales of nearly 500,000 units.
Ridgeline and Passport kicked off a new rugged design direction to better reflect true off-road abilities of Honda light trucks.
Acura
BRAND REPORT
Sales Highlights
Notes
Acura finished 2021 on a high note with increased MDX inventory leading Acura SUVs to all-time best annual sales of 117,070 despite difficult supply constraints
Acura introduced three Type S models in 2021, the highest expression of performance for the brand.
American Honda Vehicle Sales for December 2021
Month-to-Date
Year-to-Date
December 2021
December 2020
DSR** % Change
MoM % Change
December 2021
December 2020
DSR** %
YoY % Change
American Honda Total
105,068
136,467
-20.2%
-23.0%
1,466,630
1,346,788
10.0%
8.9%
Total Car Sales
37,860
48,833
-19.6%
-22.5%
537,524
549,701
-1.3%
-2.2%
Total Truck Sales
67,208
87,634
-20.5%
-23.3%
929,106
797,087
17.7%
16.6%
Honda
Total Car Sales
35,843
45,045
-17.5%
-20.4%
497,186
513,319
-2.2%
-3.1%
Honda
Total Truck Sales
58,185
75,774
-20.4%
-23.2%
812,036
696,486
17.7%
16.6%
Acura
Total Car Sales
2,017
3,788
-44.8%
-46.8%
40,338
36,382
12.0%
10.9%
Acura
Total Truck Sales
9,023
11,860
-21.1%
-23.9%
117,070
100,601
17.5%
16.4%
* Total Domestic Car Sales
37,286
44,083
-12.3%
-15.4%
465,783
492,335
-4.5%
-5.4%
Honda Division
35,271
40,367
-9.4%
-12.6%
425,659
457,008
-5.9%
-6.9%
Acura Division
2,015
3,716
-43.8%
-45.8%
40,124
35,327
14.7%
13.6%
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
67,208
87,633
-20.5%
-23.3%
929,100
796,444
17.8%
16.7%
Honda Division
58,185
75,773
-20.4%
-23.2%
812,030
695,843
17.8%
16.7%
Acura Division
9,023
11,860
-21.1%
-23.9%
117,070
100,601
17.5%
16.4%
Total Import Car Sales
574
4,750
-87.5%
-87.9%
71,741
57,366
26.3%
25.1%
Honda Division
572
4,678
-87.3%
-87.8%
71,527
56,311
28.3%
27.0%
Acura Division
2
72
-97.1%
-97.2%
214
1,055
-79.5%
-79.7%
Total Import Truck Sales
0
1
-100.0%
-100.0%
6
643
-99.1%
-99.1%
Honda Division
0
1
-100.0%
-100.0%
6
643
-99.1%
-99.1%
Acura Division
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
Honda Division Total
94,028
120,819
-19.3%
-22.2%
1,309,222
1,209,805
9.3%
8.2%
ACCORD
14,435
19,509
-23.3%
-26.0%
202,676
199,458
2.6%
1.6%
CIVIC
20,886
21,047
2.9%
-0.8%
263,787
261,225
2.0%
1.0%
CLARITY
43
551
-91.9%
-92.2%
2,597
4,215
-37.8%
-38.4%
CR-Z
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
0
1
-100.0%
-100.0%
FIT
0
2,705
-100.0%
-100.0%
8,695
32,488
-73.0%
-73.2%
INSIGHT
479
1,233
-59.7%
-61.2%
19,431
15,932
23.2%
22.0%
CR-V
25,056
38,120
-31.8%
-34.3%
361,271
333,502
9.4%
8.3%
HR-V
9,832
8,428
21.0%
16.7%
137,090
84,027
64.7%
63.1%
ODYSSEY
3,586
8,701
-57.3%
-58.8%
76,125
83,409
-7.8%
-8.7%
PASSPORT
4,609
4,344
10.0%
6.1%
53,133
39,567
35.6%
34.3%
PILOT
11,286
13,054
-10.3%
-13.5%
143,062
123,813
16.7%
15.5%
RIDGELINE
3,816
3,127
26.6%
22.0%
41,355
32,168
29.8%
28.6%
Acura Division Total
11,040
15,648
-26.8%
-29.4%
157,408
136,983
16.0%
14.9%
ILX
1,361
1,417
-0.4%
-4.0%
13,900
13,414
4.6%
3.6%
NSX
1
14
-92.6%
-92.9%
124
128
-2.2%
-3.1%
RLX / RL
2
72
-97.1%
-97.2%
214
1,055
-79.5%
-79.7%
TLX
653
2,285
-70.4%
-71.4%
26,100
21,785
21.0%
19.8%
MDX
5,535
6,040
-5.0%
-8.4%
60,057
47,816
26.8%
25.6%
RDX
3,488
5,820
-37.8%
-40.1%
57,013
52,785
9.1%
8.0%
Selling Days
27
28
306
309
**** Electrified Vehicles
9,352
8,498
14.1%
10.0%
107,060
64,792
66.9%
65.2%
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
** Daily Selling Rate
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.
