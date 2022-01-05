DISQO NAMED A BEST PLACE TO WORK BY BUILT IN DISQO's commitment to inspiring world-class talent is recognized in several U.S. markets.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that consumer insights platform, DISQO , has been honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those at enterprise scale, and honors remote-first and traditional employers in the eight largest U.S. tech markets.

(PRNewsfoto/DISQO)

DISQO was honored with the following distinctions:

Los Angeles Best Places to Work, Best Midsize Companies to Work For and Best Benefits (DISQO is headquartered in Los Angeles )

Chicago Best Midsize Companies to Work For and Best Benefits

Colorado Best Midsize Companies to Work For and Best Benefits

New York City Best Benefits

San Francisco Best Midsize Companies to Work For and Best Benefits

"We're honored to again have our workplaces recognized by Built In because this is about our people and their commitment to our culture," said Armen Adjemian, co-Founder and CEO, DISQO. "With commitments to innovation, accountability, teamwork, and servant leadership, we're laser-focused on building an organization that fosters personal and professional growth. Our ambition is that DISQO is a platform on which our people can build and thrive."

DISQO, which offers flexible and remote work options, is currently hiring for a variety of technology, sales and corporate roles in markets throughout the world.

Built In algorithmically determines the winners of Best Places to Work using company data about compensation, benefits and company-wide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for most frequently on Built In, criteria like remote and flexible work options, DEI programs, and other people-first cultural offerings are weighted accordingly.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About DISQO

DISQO is a consumer insights platform that offers products that connect insights about what people think and do across brand experiences and consumer journeys. Connecting brand sentiment and outcomes from a single source, DISQO enables clients to more deeply understand their customers and create a competitive advantage. DISQO's platform is built on complete, permission-based consumer data. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, DISQO is recognized as a fast-growing technology firm and a great place to work, now with 300 team members. Learn more at www.DISQO.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DISQO