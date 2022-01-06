National Engineering Firm Announces New CEO

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of McKim & Creed, Inc., a 700-person engineering and geomatics firm with offices throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that Street Lee, PE, ENV SP has been appointed the company's next Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1. John T. Lucey, Jr., PE, McKim & Creed's CEO since 2014, will continue to serve in the role of Chairman of the Board.

Street Lee, PE, ENV SP, has been promoted to CEO at the engineering and surveying firm of McKim & Creed, Inc.

"Street has been with McKim & Creed for more than 35 years and has progressed from being an entry-level engineer to President of Engineering and now CEO," said Mr. Lucey. "During that time, Street has developed into a disciplined and entrepreneurial leader trusted by his fellow employees and who believes strongly in the McKim & Creed culture."

Mr. Lee came to McKim & Creed in 1986, just three years after graduating from North Carolina State University. When the company established its Florida offices in 1994, he volunteered to relocate from the firm's then Wilmington, N.C. headquarters to Clearwater, Fla., to oversee water and wastewater services. During his tenure, McKim & Creed has become a leader in water and wastewater engineering in the Southeast, and has grown niche instrumentation and controls / SCADA, infrastructure condition assessment and asset management services.

"Having spent the vast majority of my career with McKim & Creed, I'm really looking forward to taking this next step in leading the firm into the future," Mr. Lee said. "Thanks to John's leadership, McKim & Creed has seen tremendous growth over the last decade, and I look forward to continuing the trend as we branch into new markets and grow in our geographic footprint."

Mr. Lee has an undergraduate degree in civil engineering from North Carolina State University and an MBA from the University of Florida.

About McKim & Creed: McKim & Creed is an employee-owned ENR top 148 professional service firm with 700 employees operating in 25 offices throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Texas and Pennsylvania. McKim & Creed specializes in site civil, mechanical/electrical/plumbing, water and wastewater engineering; industrial design-build; and surveying and mapping.

For more information about McKim & Creed, visit www.mckimcreed.com.

McKim & Creed (PRNewsfoto/McKim & Creed)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McKim & Creed