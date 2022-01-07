Hyundai Mobis Demonstrates Future Vehicle Concepts and Metaverse Practicality at CES®

As a highlight from the CES exhibit floors, attendees get to experience a metaverse environment and the global vehicle technology supplier's vision for the future of mobility.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CES is known to offer a glimpse of future vehicle technology and mobility solutions. 2022 continued this tradition with OEM vehicle unveilings and vehicle technology supplier demonstrations of system and module innovations that will bring safer, cleaner and more efficient mobility, globally.

Hyundai Mobis (KRX:012330), one of the world's largest vehicle technology innovators and suppliers drew a large crowd of show attendees on the official opening day of CES exhibits by showcasing the M.Vision POP EV, and the M.Vision 2GO Hydrogen Fuel Cell shared mobility concept vehicles. Hyundai Mobis is affiliated with Hyundai Motor Group and partners with many OEMs – are making great strides to harness its power.

Aligning with the CES 2022 live and virtual "hybrid" platform, visitors to the Hyundai Mobis exhibit are able to view the vehicle tech leader's e-corner module system, with 90-degree rotation of all four wheels, as well as its communication lighting systems and cargo storage innovations, both in live action and through a virtual showroom – for those experiencing CES remotely.

A major draw to the Hyundai Mobis exhibit is its metaverse experience, named JOYTOWN, which gives visitors an interactive "test drive" experience with the M.Vision POP and M.Vision 2GO concepts vehicles in real-life situations.

Metaverse has become a popular buzzword at CES 2022. That said, the metaverse and its application is still difficult to understand by many. CES exhibitors including Hyundai Mobis are helping bridge the gap of understanding of the metaverse in an interactive, practical and fun way – leveraging mobile technology familiar to society.

"It's exciting to see the faces of those that visit our booth light up as they see their avatars enter a M.Vision POP or M.Vision 2GO and navigate our JOYTOWN metaverse," said Hyundai Mobis Vice President of Communication, Jin-ho Park. "The vehicle technologies we are demonstrating at CES will help our OEM and technology partners achieve their future mobility goals, and it's an honor to play a key role in that process."

Hyundai Mobis is the global no.7 global automotive supplier, with annual sales of nearly $30 billion USD. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

Hyundai Mobis aims to become a lifelong technology partner for vehicles and people. The company has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting and automotive electronics.

Hyundai Mobis currently employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. With the R&D headquarter in Korea, Mobis operates 4 technology centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.

For more information, please visit the website at http://mobis.co.kr/

SOURCE Hyundai Mobis