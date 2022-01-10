Diebold Nixdorf Partners with Compleo to Provide Service for Public Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations in Europe

HUDSON, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) announced today that it is partnering with Compleo (FRA: C0M), a leading full-service provider for charging technology in Europe, to provide a full range of Managed Services for charge point operators across Europe. Initially, the partnership will cover more than 1,000 DC fast charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) in public locations across Germany with the potential for expansion.

The electric vehicle market has grown rapidly with European sales reaching 3.2 million vehicles(1) in 2020. To power these vehicles, EV charging station deployments have surged, with approximately 200,000 public charge points deployed across Europe at the end of 2019 and a further 1 million units expected by 2025(2), creating high demand for installation and maintenance services for these valuable devices.

Through this partnership, the companies will establish a comprehensive service concept. Compleo will provide the required hardware, software services and complete turnkey solutions, while Diebold Nixdorf will provide Managed Services, including responsive break/fix, preventive maintenance, helpdesk, monitoring, and data analysis. In this first step, Diebold Nixdorf's experienced service team will help guarantee a high standard of maintenance that specifically the group of international and cross-regional customers of Compleo like Volkswagen and other top-tier European vehicle manufacturers expect.

Jens Stolze, Compleo's COO said: "E-mobility is picking up more and more speed. This is reflected in the high number of charging stations we have delivered over the past months and years. More and more operators would appreciate Compleo's offer to support them in maintenance and operational services, especially our international customers that demand reliable and smart solutions for operational services all over Europe. With Diebold Nixdorf, we have found a partner that complements our existing service network with qualified technicians and accompanies us into Compleo's next growth phase. As a result, our customers continue to benefit from expertise, European coverage and fast response times."

With Diebold Nixdorf, Compleo plans to expand its service concept as a complete solution provider in Europe for charging infrastructure and improve it in line with increasing customer and market requirements. With Diebold Nixdorf's experience in data analysis, spare parts logistics and field service, Compleo can offer its customers new services tailored to different market segments.

Dr. Ulrich Naeher, Diebold Nixdorf's executive vice president, chief commercial officer said: "The explosive growth of the EV ecosystem is exciting but brings new challenges for device manufacturers and deployers to scale their ability to monitor and maintain this new charging infrastructure. Our services organization can help both technology providers and retailers participate successfully in this fast-growing market as we have the experience, global scale and capabilities to support both AC and DC charging projects through the entire lifecycle from strategy to implementation."

