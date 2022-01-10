InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Plate (IPL-833)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We were frustrated with weed eating around fencing as well as seeing weeds around fences and guardrails owned by others," said inventors from Sheridan, Ind. "This inspired us to develop a means to reduce maintenance around fences with an attractive ground-based plate."

They developed the patent-pending JAY SCAPE to eliminate weed eating along a fence. This invention would provide a clean and uniform appearance between fence posts that may eliminate the high maintenance of fencing. It could create a consistent and aesthetic solution for any fence rail and could reduce damage to fence posts from weed eating.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-IPL-833, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

