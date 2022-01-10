InventHelp Inventors Develop Gifts for Godparents (HTM-9037)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We believe there is a special relationship between a godparent and a godchild and wanted a way to help sustain that spiritual connection," said an inventor from Lansing, Mich. "These gift ideas are a perfect way for children to recognize the important role of these adults in their lives."

She and her co-inventor developed GIFTS OF CREATION to strengthen the spiritual bond between godchild and godparent. It affords a unique way to convey religious messages of appreciation and affection and teaches children the importance of giving. At the same time, it helps enrich the lives of the adult gift recipients and assures a lasting memory of a special occasion. Thus, it provides an attractive, meaningful and affordably priced gift for all occasions.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

