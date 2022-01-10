National Dentex Acquires Biotech Dental Prosthetics

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Dentex Labs ("NDX"), the largest network of fully-owned dental labs in North America, announced today the acquisition of Biotech Dental Prosthetics located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded 24 years ago, Biotech Dental Prosthetics has grown to become one of the region's premier dental labs with an exceptional reputation for custom-made crowns, bridges and implant restorations. The lab will relocate to the NDX headquarters in Jupiter, Florida, with Biotech's president, Frank Lavonia, III, becoming the general manager of NDX's new, state-of-the-art dental lab. Biotech Dental Prosthetics becomes the fifth full-service dental lab in the NDX network in Florida, where the company continues to invest to serve the needs of the state's large and diverse dental market.

"As NDX continues to grow, I can think of no person better qualified than Frank to lead the laboratory services offered at our headquarters in Florida," said Tom Daulton, chief executive officer of NDX. "His expertise in crown and bridge is second to none in the industry, and we are equally impressed with him and his team's dedication to customized solutions and excellent customer service."

"I'm honored to have served our dental community for more than three decades, beginning in my father's dental lab in 1987, gaining expertise that has shaped my values and skills throughout my career," said Lavonia. "It's a dream come true to now combine two generations of experience with the nationwide resources of NDX. Our shared commitment to providing superior dental prosthetics and personalized customer service sets us apart. Combined with a brand-new, modern lab in Jupiter, my team and I are excited for this opportunity and can't wait to get to work."

National Dentex Labs ("NDX") is a leading provider of dental prosthetics and restorative dentistry products. Using the most advanced dental restoration techniques and technologies, NDX offers dentures, crowns & bridges, implants, surgical guides, appliances, and orthodontics, as well as headache and sleep therapy products. Since 2015, NDX has aggressively expanded its national footprint to meet the demands of a rapidly changing marketplace and deliver best-in-class restorative solutions to dentists, specialists and DSOs throughout North America. With a network of more than 60 full-service labs across the US, NDX is committed to providing top quality products and highly personalized service. The company employs nearly 4,000 dental professionals dedicated to serving tens of thousands of dentists and specialists and making NDX the dental lab of choice for their practices.

