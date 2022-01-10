PeopleScout Ranked as a Leader on HRO Today's 2021 Total Workforce Solutions Baker's Dozen PeopleScout also recognized as a leader in Breadth of Service and Quality of Service categories

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout has been named a global Total Workforce Solutions leader on HRO Today's 2021 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. In addition, PeopleScout was named the No. 1 provider in the Breadth of Service category. The fourth annual Baker's Dozen for Total Workforce Solutions is based solely on feedback from buyers.

(PRNewsfoto/PeopleScout)

"PeopleScout's expertise in RPO, MSP and Talent Advisory coupled with its global scale and commitment to technology innovation makes it an excellent choice for buyers in need of blended talent solutions," said Elliot Clark, CEO and chairman of SharedXpertise and HRO Today. "PeopleScout provides the strategic expertise needed for any organization looking to enhance its talent acquisition model with a holistic solution customizable to fit any worker type."

PeopleScout Total Workforce Solutions blend the capabilities of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) services by integrating the talent acquisition function for permanent and contingent workforces under one delivery team to meet clients' individual talent acquisition needs.

"As organizations face ongoing challenges related to the labor market and the impacts of the pandemic, the need for adaptable, scalable and holistic talent acquisition models is greater than ever before," said Taryn Owen, PeopleReady and PeopleScout President & COO. "At PeopleScout, we are well-equipped to help buyers in their pursuit for blended solutions and are incredibly grateful for our valued clients who made this recognition for our Total Workforce leadership possible."

PeopleScout continues to be a leader in RPO, MSP and Total Workforce Solutions. Most recently, PeopleScout was named a Leader—the highest rating—in every category in NelsonHall's global 2021 NEAT Vendor Evaluation for RPO. Earlier in 2021, PeopleScout was also named an RPO Leader by Everest Group and the largest RPO provider in North America for the second year in a row. The company also holds strong rankings on the global HRO Today RPO Baker's Dozen lists, as well as the MSP Baker's Dozen list.

You can view the full Total Workforce Solutions 2021 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings here.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience and optimizes the talent process through data and actionable insights. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

Press Contact:

Sarah Katz Candelario

Vice President of Marketing and Communications

skatz@peoplescout.com

312-915-5544

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PeopleScout