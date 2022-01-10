Stryder Group's board of directors appoints Brad Jones as CEO of Logic-Ology Logistics

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - STRYDER Group announces that its board of directors has appointed Brad Jones as CEO of Logic-Ology Logistics. Jones will also serve on the Stryder Group executive committee, offering his strengths to develop the Group's overall vision and strategy. This appointment is effective immediately and follows the decision of Daniel Saam President of the Stryder Group of companies.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Brad Jones' caliber and experience to lead Logic-Ology", said Saam. "Brad is an industry veteran with a proven track record of execution and with extensive carrier, operations and customer experience. We are at a critical stage where we need leadership to successfully solidify and implement our strategy to take advantage of the market opportunities ahead."

"It is a privilege to be part of an organization that delivers such a high caliber of innovative product and service solutions for its clients", said Jones. "I am honored and excited to lead Logic-Ology while contributing to the overall growth plans for the Stryder Group."

Tony Scherpenisse Stryder Group CFO added, "Brad has the right combination of communication and leadership abilities to deliver top of class execution and financial performance."

During his 30 plus year career, Jones has held senior leadership positions within both private and public Canadian and USA trucking, class 1 railroads, and logistics companies which will play an integral role in refining and expanding Logic-Ology/Stryder products and services.

In the interim, Jones will be based in the Toronto, Ontario market, managing Logic-Ology's offices in Vancouver, Seattle, Atlanta and Toronto while looking to open additional branch offices throughout North America.

About Stryder Group

Stryder Group is a full service logistics provider blending its diversified portfolio of services including warehousing, modern truck and trailer fleet and logistics to develop and provide the best cost, service and risk balance to effectively manage its clients supply chains.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stryder Motorfreight Canada